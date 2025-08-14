India Slams US Human Rights Report as “Deeply Biased”

India on Thursday rejected the Human Rights Report released by the US State Department, calling it a “mix of imputations, misrepresentations and one-sided projections.”

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the assessment reveals a limited understanding of India’s robust democratic framework and institutional mechanisms for protecting human rights.

Jaiswal stressed that India does not attach any credence to such biased evaluations and remains committed to advancing human rights through inclusive governance and development.

India-US ties remain strong despite disagreements

While dismissing the report, the MEA underlined that India and the United States share a comprehensive strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and strong people-to-people ties.

The remarks come amid trade strains, with the US recently imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India over its purchase of Russian oil, a move New Delhi has termed “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” The MEA said India will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests.

Despite differences, defence cooperation continues to strengthen. A US Defence Policy team is expected in Delhi in mid-August, and the 21st edition of the joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ will take place in Alaska later this month. Both sides are also working towards a 2+2 Intersessional meeting at the end of August.

In July, senior defence officials from both nations met during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, discussing ways to enhance operational readiness, deepen strategic cooperation, and ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI Inputs)

