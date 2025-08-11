Vairamuthu Sparks Fresh Controversy With Remark That Lord Ram ‘Lost His Mind’ After…

Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has created a controversy with his recent comments on Lord Ram, made while accepting an award dedicated to medieval Tamil poet Kambar, the writer of Kamba Ramayanam, which is the Tamil version of the Ramayana.

Citing a conversation in Kamba Ramayanam uttered by character Vaali, Vairamuthu has said Vaali questions Ram’s actions, citing the difference between his actions as a king and as a banished person. According to the text, Vaali tells Ram that while he sacrificed his kingdom for his brother Bharata, in the forest he handed Vaali’s own rule to his brother Sugriva. Vaali then suggests that these actions could be excused because Ram had “lost his mind” after losing Sita.

Interpreting the verse, Vairamuthu said: “Losing Sita, Raman has lost his mind. A person who has gone mad in committing a crime is not a crime according to the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 84 declares that an offence by a person who is insane cannot be regarded as a crime. I don’t know whether Kambar knew the IPC, but he knew the society.” He further said that in this regard, Ram was “an accused who was acquitted” and came out as a human being, whereas Kambar “became God.”

#MeToo complaints against Vairamuthu

His remarks have been met with fierce responses, with critics urging that he had disrespected a venerated figure in Hindu mythology. Vairamuthu is not new to controversy, he has faced #MeToo complaints by several women from the music industry itself, including two singers Chinmayi Sripaada and Bhuvana Seshan, and independent musician Sindhuja Rajaram. Although there hasn’t been any action against him, the survivors have reported backlash for speaking out.

The comments have also fueled arguments on literary interpretation, freedom of expression, and religious epics’ sensitivities in India.

