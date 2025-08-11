LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > Vairamuthu Sparks Fresh Controversy With Remark That Lord Ram ‘Lost His Mind’ After…

Vairamuthu Sparks Fresh Controversy With Remark That Lord Ram ‘Lost His Mind’ After…

Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu sparked a row after saying Lord Ram “lost his mind” after losing Sita, citing Kamba Ramayanam. Comparing it to IPC’s insanity clause, he called Ram an “acquitted accused.” The remark drew sharp criticism.

Vairamuthu’s remark on Lord Ram in Kamba Ramayanam ignites controversy (Photo: ANI)
Vairamuthu’s remark on Lord Ram in Kamba Ramayanam ignites controversy (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 11, 2025 13:28:59 IST

Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has created a controversy with his recent comments on Lord Ram, made while accepting an award dedicated to medieval Tamil poet Kambar, the writer of Kamba Ramayanam, which is the Tamil version of the Ramayana. 

Citing a conversation in Kamba Ramayanam uttered by character Vaali, Vairamuthu has said Vaali questions Ram’s actions, citing the difference between his actions as a king and as a banished person. According to the text, Vaali tells Ram that while he sacrificed his kingdom for his brother Bharata, in the forest he handed Vaali’s own rule to his brother Sugriva. Vaali then suggests that these actions could be excused because Ram had “lost his mind” after losing Sita.

Interpreting the verse, Vairamuthu said: “Losing Sita, Raman has lost his mind. A person who has gone mad in committing a crime is not a crime according to the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 84 declares that an offence by a person who is insane cannot be regarded as a crime. I don’t know whether Kambar knew the IPC, but he knew the society.” He further said that in this regard, Ram was “an accused who was acquitted” and came out as a human being, whereas Kambar “became God.”

#MeToo complaints against Vairamuthu

His remarks have been met with fierce responses, with critics urging that he had disrespected a venerated figure in Hindu mythology. Vairamuthu is not new to controversy, he has faced #MeToo complaints by several women from the music industry itself, including two singers Chinmayi Sripaada and Bhuvana Seshan, and independent musician Sindhuja Rajaram. Although there hasn’t been any action against him, the survivors have reported backlash for speaking out.

The comments have also fueled arguments on literary interpretation, freedom of expression, and religious epics’ sensitivities in India.

ALSO READ: Who Was Rajendra Chola I And Why Is Modi Honouring Him Now? Inside PM’s Tamil Nadu Push

Tags: Lord RamVairamuthuVairamuthu controversy

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Vairamuthu Sparks Fresh Controversy With Remark That Lord Ram ‘Lost His Mind’ After…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vairamuthu Sparks Fresh Controversy With Remark That Lord Ram ‘Lost His Mind’ After…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vairamuthu Sparks Fresh Controversy With Remark That Lord Ram ‘Lost His Mind’ After…
Vairamuthu Sparks Fresh Controversy With Remark That Lord Ram ‘Lost His Mind’ After…
Vairamuthu Sparks Fresh Controversy With Remark That Lord Ram ‘Lost His Mind’ After…
Vairamuthu Sparks Fresh Controversy With Remark That Lord Ram ‘Lost His Mind’ After…

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?