Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Celebrating The Birth Of Sage Valmiki Who Turned From Dacoit To Saint, Is It A Public Holiday?

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated every year on Ashwin Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, to mark the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki. The sage is known as the author of the Ramayana, one of India’s most revered epics. In 2025, Valmiki Jayanti falls on Tuesday, October 7. Devotees across the country observe this day with prayers, community gatherings, and recitations of Valmiki’s teachings. Temples and cultural centres hold special programs to honour his contribution to Indian literature and spirituality.

According to Hindu scriptures, Valmiki was once a dacoit named Ratnakar who robbed travellers for a living. His life changed after meeting Narada Muni, who guided him toward the path of devotion. Narada advised him to chant the word “Mara,” which eventually transformed into “Ram Ram,” symbolising the worship of Lord Rama. After years of meditation, anthills formed around Ratnakar. Lord Brahma appeared before him, blessed him with the name “Valmiki,” and instructed him to compose the Ramayana. His transformation remains one of the most inspiring tales of redemption in Indian mythology.

Delhi Declares Valmiki Jayanti as Annual Public Holiday

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that Valmiki Jayanti will now be observed as a public holiday in the national capital every year. The decision aims to allow citizens to celebrate the occasion on a larger scale. Gupta made this announcement while attending Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at the Delhi Secretariat, the NDMC Convention Centre, and Shalimar Bagh in Haiderpur. The Chief Minister stated that the government would collaborate with community and cultural organisations to ensure grand celebrations across Delhi to honour Maharshi Valmiki’s teachings.

The Valmiki Jayanti events in Delhi witnessed the presence of Cabinet Ministers Ravindra Indraj Singh and Kapil Mishra, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, and several senior officials. CM Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Bhagwan Valmiki, describing his teachings as “timeless” and universal. She added that the Delhi Government will continue supporting initiatives that promote equality and harmony. The large-scale celebrations reflected the government’s commitment to preserving cultural and spiritual heritage while engaging citizens in traditional observances.

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared October 7 (today), a full public holiday across the state to mark Valmiki Jayanti. All government and private schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed, and several districts have scheduled community and cultural programmes in remembrance of the sage.

Sacred Flame from Punjab Installed at Ramlila Venues

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh announced that the sacred flame of Valmiki had been brought from Punjab and installed at all Ramlila venues across the city. The flame symbolises unity, harmony, and the guiding principles of Bhagwan Valmiki. Singh stated that the gesture aimed to spread Valmiki’s message of peace and brotherhood. Minister Kapil Mishra added that under CM Gupta’s leadership, the government had made comprehensive efforts to ensure that Valmiki’s ideals reach every citizen through citywide programmes and educational events.

Inspiring Quotes and Wishes for Valmiki Jayanti 2025

On Valmiki Jayanti, devotees share greetings, quotes, and messages honouring the sage’s life and work. Popular quotes include: “The path of righteousness leads to peace and purity,” and “Wisdom and truth are the light of life.” People exchange wishes on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, spreading the message of kindness, equality, and devotion. Cultural programmes, recitations, and prayers continue throughout the day, marking the celebration of Maharshi Valmiki’s wisdom and his everlasting impact on Indian philosophy.

