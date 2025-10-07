LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi NCR Witnesses Winter Cold Morning, Overnight Rain Dips Temperature To 21 Degrees

Delhi NCR Witnesses Winter Cold Morning, Overnight Rain Dips Temperature To 21 Degrees

Delhi NCR witnessed a cold winter-like morning on Tuesday as overnight rainfall brought temperatures down to 21 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate showers accompanied by cool winds turned the weather pleasant across several parts of the capital and neighbouring cities. The sudden dip in temperature marked one of the season’s coolest mornings so far, offering residents a brief respite from the lingering humidity.

Pic Credit : X
Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 7, 2025 07:59:13 IST

Delhi NCR Witnesses Winter Cold Morning, Overnight Rain Dips Temperature To 21 Degrees

Several parts of Delhi and the surrounding NCR region received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning after overnight showers. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds at speeds between 30 and 40 kmph marked the early hours.

The rainfall brought temporary relief from the heat, creating cooler conditions in many localities. The sudden change in weather offered a refreshing start to the day. However, the overall temperature trend is expected to remain slightly above normal despite the showers across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Delhi NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for rainfall across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

Gurugram and Faridabad were placed under a yellow warning. The IMD stated that the showers might continue in some areas till late evening. The department has advised commuters to plan travel accordingly as visibility could reduce during peak hours. Authorities remain on alert to monitor waterlogging-prone areas and manage traffic congestion. The forecast also predicts isolated spells of light rain through the day in several parts of the NCR region.

Air Quality Sees Temporary Improvement

The combination of rain and surface winds led to an improvement in Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) during the morning hours. Winds from the north-northeast blew at speeds of up to 15 kmph, dispersing pollutants from the lower atmosphere.

The rainfall helped settle dust and suspended particles, offering cleaner air temporarily. However, meteorologists stated that humidity levels could rise following the showers. Residents reported clearer skies and fresher air compared to previous days as pollution levels saw a short-term decline across NCR.

Forecast Predicts Weather Changes Between October 7–12

The IMD forecast indicated gradual weather changes across Delhi from October 7 to 12. Light to moderate rain will continue in the early part of the week, with cloudy skies keeping conditions pleasant.

On October 7, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 28°C, while the minimum may stay near 20°C. By midweek, the rainfall will begin to subside, and humidity levels are expected to fluctuate slightly. Residents can expect a mix of sunshine and cloud cover as the week progresses.

Temperatures to Rise Slightly After October 9

From October 8 onward, the rain will stop, and partly cloudy skies will dominate the region. The temperature will show a gradual increase over the following days. On October 9 and 10, the weather will remain clear, with stable conditions and abundant sunshine.

Meteorologists predict that the pleasant mornings will continue, but daytime heat may return by the end of the week. The IMD’s data shows that no significant rainfall is expected after October 8, leading to a steady rise in temperature levels.

By October 11, Delhi’s maximum temperature may reach around 33°C, indicating a return to warmer daytime conditions. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 22°C by October 12. Clear skies and bright sunshine will prevail across the region during the weekend. The IMD has advised residents to stay hydrated as daytime heat returns. The week-long transition from rainy to sunny weather will mark the beginning of stable autumn conditions in Delhi and the surrounding NCR areas.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 7:59 AM IST
Delhi NCR Witnesses Winter Cold Morning, Overnight Rain Dips Temperature To 21 Degrees

Delhi NCR Witnesses Winter Cold Morning, Overnight Rain Dips Temperature To 21 Degrees
Delhi NCR Witnesses Winter Cold Morning, Overnight Rain Dips Temperature To 21 Degrees
Delhi NCR Witnesses Winter Cold Morning, Overnight Rain Dips Temperature To 21 Degrees
Delhi NCR Witnesses Winter Cold Morning, Overnight Rain Dips Temperature To 21 Degrees

