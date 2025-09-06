LIVE TV
Home > India > Viral Video Captures Ganesh Visarjan In UK River: Netizens Are Both Amazed And Concerned

Viral Video Captures Ganesh Visarjan In UK River: Netizens Are Both Amazed And Concerned

A viral video from the UK shows Indian devotees performing Ganesh Visarjan in a river, drawing over 1.6M views. While many praise the cultural display abroad, others raise concerns over environmental impact, sparking a heated social media debate.

Devotees in the UK immerse idols in a river, sparking admiration and debate online (Photo: X/@iAkankshaP)
Devotees in the UK immerse idols in a river, sparking admiration and debate online (Photo: X/@iAkankshaP)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 6, 2025 15:09:10 IST

As the ten days of Ganeshotsav end, a video of Indian pilgrims participating in a traditional Ganesh Visarjan in the UK, has created a stir in social media.

The video shows devotees in traditional dress on a boat, immersing a Ganesh idol in the river while swans swim gracefully nearby. The serene scenes were liked by some while leaving others shocked.

Social media responses are mixed. Most commended the cultural display, praising how the ritual adds a flavor of India to foreign land. A user said, “This is such a beautiful sight of culture. It feels like home away from home.” Another user said, “Seeing the swans swim so near the idol is magic.”

But not everybody was impressed. Some expressed concerns about the environmental consequences. “Why is it that people are polluting rivers outside our country in the name of tradition?” one asked. Another chimed in, “Tradition cannot come at the expense of injuring aquatic life.”

Ganesh Visarjan festivities are being mounted with growing frequency in nations in Europe and North America. While the believers consider it a measure to maintain cultural tradition, conservationists caution people against performing such rituals in natural water bodies.

This is how netizens reacted:







QUICK LINKS