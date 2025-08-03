Home > India > Viral Video | SpiceJet Staff Brutally Assaulted By Army Officer At Srinagar Airport: ‘Jaw Broken, Nose Bleeding’

Published: August 3, 2025 16:49:42 IST

In a shocking incident at Srinagar Airport, SpiceJet has alleged that a senior Army officer violently assaulted four of its staff members at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 to Delhi on July 26, 2025. According to the airline, the altercation began over excess cabin baggage and escalated into a “murderous assault” that left staff members with serious injuries, including a spinal fracture.

The airline stated that the dispute started when the officer attempted to board the flight with two cabin bags weighing a total of 16 kilograms more than double the 7 kg limit allowed. When the staff politely informed him about the airline’s baggage policy and requested him to pay the applicable charges, the officer refused to comply. Instead, he forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process, a direct violation of aviation security protocols.

The situation worsened when a CISF official escorted him back to the boarding gate. At that point, the officer reportedly turned hostile and launched an attack on the airline’s ground staff. “A passenger grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26. Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand,” SpiceJet said in an official statement.

The airline further described the brutal nature of the assault. “One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor, but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee. Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained.”

SpiceJet has registered an FIR with the local police against the officer and has initiated the process to place him on the no-fly list in line with civil aviation regulations.

In its communication to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airline emphasized the seriousness of the matter, describing the act as a “murderous assault” and urging the Ministry to take strict action.

The airline’s detailed complaint outlines how the violation of both baggage norms and security protocols led to a violent outburst that has left its employees hospitalised. As investigations are underway, the incident raises serious questions about passenger conduct, aviation security, and the safety of airline personnel.

