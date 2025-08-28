LIVE TV

Home > India > Virar Tragedy: 14 Dead As Illegal Building Collapses, Builder Arrested

Virar Tragedy: 14 Dead As Illegal Building Collapses, Builder Arrested

At least 14 people, including children, died after an illegal four-storey building collapsed in Virar, Maharashtra. Despite being declared unsafe in 2011, it remained occupied. The builder has been arrested as rescue operations continue and outrage grows.

Rescue teams clear debris after a four-storey illegal building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)
Rescue teams clear debris after a four-storey illegal building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: August 28, 2025 10:26:10 IST

In a mishap, at least 14 lives were lost when an illicit four-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Virar early on Wednesday. The mishap happened when the back portion of Ramabai Apartment collapsed onto an empty chawl at 12:05 am, burying several residents under it.

Rescue operation has lasted over 20 hours with heavy equipment utilized by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the assistance of local authorities as they could not save anybody by hand clearing first. Officials are worrying more people could still be trapped. Some of the victims have been identified.

The authorities have verified the identity of seven victims thus far, who are:

Arohi Omkar Jovil (24) and her one-year-old daughter Utkarsha

Laxman Kisku Singh (26)

Dinesh Prakash Sapkal (43)

Supriya Nivalkar (38) and her son Arnav (11)

Parvati Sapkal

Numerous others are left critically injured, undergoing treatment at local hospitals. A few families displaced by the collapse have been relocated to Chandansar Samajmandir, with food, water, and medical relief being provided there.

Builder Arrested, Civic Negligence Exposed

This was constructed in 2011 and was later declared unsafe by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), as per officials. Repeated warnings did not result in any solid measures being taken to demolish or vacate the building.

Police have arrested the developer of the apartment on negligence and illegal construction charges. District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar, who visited the location, said the revenue department, the police, and civic administration authorities are jointly handling the rescue operation.

“The operation of evacuating individuals from the rubble is proceeding at a fast pace under the watchful eye of the NDRF,” Jakhar added.

Illegal Constructions a Recurring Threat in Maharashtra

The Virar building collapse again brings to light the perils of illegal structures in Maharashtra’s fast-urbanizing districts. Activists and locals have long complained that municipal inaction and apathy have enabled such unsafe buildings to stand, threatening the lives of thousands.

As the probe goes on, the disaster has incited outrage locally, with questions raised over accountability and civic regulation in the area.



