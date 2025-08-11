Vote Chori Protest: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Akhilesh Among Others Detained Amid Protest

Police detained several INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, during a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India. The leaders staged the march to oppose the SIR and raise questions about the election process. Security forces stopped the protesters midway and took them into custody. The incident took place amid heavy police presence around the protest route. The opposition accused the government of trying to silence their voice, while police claimed they acted to maintain public order and prevent any disruption near the Election Commission premises.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, “The reality is that they cannot speak. The truth is visible to the nation. This fight is not political; it is to safeguard the Constitution and uphold the principle of ‘One Man, One Vote.’ We want a clean and transparent voters’ list.” Delhi Police detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, among others, during their protest against the SIR, as they marched from Parliament to the Election Commission of India.

Priyanka Gandhi Calls Government “Coward”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the government after her detention, saying, “Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai.” She joined other INDIA bloc MPs in marching from Parliament to the Election Commission to demand action on the SIR-related concerns. Police intercepted the group and detained multiple leaders on the spot.

The opposition has alleged that the government fears public scrutiny and is using law enforcement to curb protests. Priyanka’s statement added fuel to the political tensions already surrounding the issue, as several opposition parties have stepped up their criticism of the government’s approach towards dissent and public demonstrations.

Shashi Tharoor Demands Credible Answers from Election Commission

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “For me, the issue is very simple. Rahul Gandhi has raised some serious questions; they deserve serious answers. The Election Commission not only has a responsibility to the nation, but it has a responsibility to itself that there should not be any doubts left in the minds of the public about this entire credibility of our elections.” He added that democracy should not be jeopardised by doubts over duplicate voting, multiple addresses, or fake votes. Tharoor urged the Election Commission to address all concerns and provide credible answers to restore public trust in the process.

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Police of Blocking Protest

Samajwadi Party Chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav accused authorities of stopping the opposition march to the Election Commission. He said, “… They are using the police to stop us…” while sitting down in protest after police blocked the MPs’ movement. The opposition leaders, representing the INDIA bloc, had planned the march to submit their concerns over the SIR to the Election Commission. However, heavy police deployment prevented them from completing their march. The protest marks another flashpoint between the opposition and the government over electoral transparency and the handling of public dissent in the national political arena.

Amid the protest, Akhilesh Yadav jumps over a police barricade as Delhi Police stops INDIA bloc leaders marching from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.