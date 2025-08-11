LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Vote Humara Choo Ke Dekh…’: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala Amid Opposition Vote Chori Protest

‘Vote Humara Choo Ke Dekh…’: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala Amid Opposition Vote Chori Protest

Police detained several INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, during a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India. The leaders staged the march to oppose the SIR and raise questions about the election process. Security forces stopped the protesters midway and took them into custody.

INDIA Bloc Protest Against Bihar SIR
INDIA Bloc Protest Against Bihar SIR

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 11, 2025 13:16:43 IST

After Delhi Police detained several opposition leaders, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, “Will the prison bars be able to stop Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition. ‘Ab ek hi naara hai- Bol raha hai poora desh, vote hamara choo ke dekh’… The people of this country have rejected the partnership of the Modi government and the ECI.”

Surjewala joined other INDIA bloc leaders in the protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office against the SIR.

Supriya Sule Calls Protest Peaceful

NCP SCP MP Supriya Sule said, “We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal…” She took part in the opposition march, which included senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose. The MPs raised slogans and walked towards the ECI office in protest.

The police detained them and stopped their march midway. The leaders demanded electoral reforms and raised objections against the current system.

Rahul Gandhi Assists Fainting TMC MP

During the protest, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other MPs helped TMC MP Mitali Bagh, who fainted due to the protest march and detention. The leaders supported her until medical help arrived. The police continued the detention process and moved the opposition MPs to a nearby police station. The incident drew attention to the tense situation between the opposition and the authorities during the demonstration.

Police Say No Permission Granted for Protest

Joint CP New Delhi Deepak Purohit said, “The detained INDIA bloc leaders have been taken to a nearby Police Station. We are still counting the number of MPs detained. There was no permission for a protest here, but we had intimation… If they decide, we will facilitate them to the Election Commission Office. There is proper police arrangement in the ECI…”

The police maintained that they acted according to rules and had made adequate security arrangements around the ECI office.

Must Read: Vote Chori Protest: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Akhilesh Among Others Detained Amid Protest

Tags: MP Randeep Surjewalarahul gandhiVote Chori Protest

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
‘Vote Humara Choo Ke Dekh…’: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala Amid Opposition Vote Chori Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Vote Humara Choo Ke Dekh…’: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala Amid Opposition Vote Chori Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Vote Humara Choo Ke Dekh…’: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala Amid Opposition Vote Chori Protest
‘Vote Humara Choo Ke Dekh…’: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala Amid Opposition Vote Chori Protest
‘Vote Humara Choo Ke Dekh…’: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala Amid Opposition Vote Chori Protest
‘Vote Humara Choo Ke Dekh…’: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala Amid Opposition Vote Chori Protest

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?