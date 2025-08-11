‘Vote Humara Choo Ke Dekh…’: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala Amid Opposition Vote Chori Protest

After Delhi Police detained several opposition leaders, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, “Will the prison bars be able to stop Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition. ‘Ab ek hi naara hai- Bol raha hai poora desh, vote hamara choo ke dekh’… The people of this country have rejected the partnership of the Modi government and the ECI.”

Surjewala joined other INDIA bloc leaders in the protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office against the SIR.

Supriya Sule Calls Protest Peaceful

NCP SCP MP Supriya Sule said, “We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal…” She took part in the opposition march, which included senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose. The MPs raised slogans and walked towards the ECI office in protest.

The police detained them and stopped their march midway. The leaders demanded electoral reforms and raised objections against the current system.

Rahul Gandhi Assists Fainting TMC MP

During the protest, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other MPs helped TMC MP Mitali Bagh, who fainted due to the protest march and detention. The leaders supported her until medical help arrived. The police continued the detention process and moved the opposition MPs to a nearby police station. The incident drew attention to the tense situation between the opposition and the authorities during the demonstration.

Police Say No Permission Granted for Protest

Joint CP New Delhi Deepak Purohit said, “The detained INDIA bloc leaders have been taken to a nearby Police Station. We are still counting the number of MPs detained. There was no permission for a protest here, but we had intimation… If they decide, we will facilitate them to the Election Commission Office. There is proper police arrangement in the ECI…”

The police maintained that they acted according to rules and had made adequate security arrangements around the ECI office.

