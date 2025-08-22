LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 6: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Munger, What’s The Latest Development?

Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 6: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Munger, What’s The Latest Development?

As the Voter Adhikar Yatra enters its sixth day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday resumed it from Munger, Bihar.  He launched the campaign to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 6
Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 6

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: August 22, 2025 10:49:35 IST

As the Voter Adhikar Yatra enters its sixth day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday resumed it from Munger, Bihar.  He launched the campaign to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Yatra commenced on August 17 from Sasaram and will be concluded on Sept 1 in Patna.

During the Yatra on Day 6, Mr Gandhi met with people at Khankah Rahmani in Munger.

In a post on X on Aug 21, 2025, Congress wrote, “A clear message from the people’s hero to vote thieves- ‘Vote theft’ will not be tolerated, we will not allow vote theft in Bihar.”

The opposition has strongly criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. Leaders claimed that the removal of millions of names amounted to tampering with votes and disenfranchising vulnerable communities.

The campaign also intends to mobilise public support ahead of future elections. Senior party leaders have described the yatra as an attempt to expose irregularities and build momentum for clean and fair electoral practices in India.

Development So Far

The Election Commission rebutted allegations of vote theft and defended SIR in Bihar.

In a press conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. And in such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar further said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency the complaint is being made for. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

However, during the launch of the Voter Adhikar Rally in Sasaram, Bihar, Mr Gandhi said, “He will expose any theft of votes, whether it happens in Maharashtra, Bihar, or elsewhere in the future.”

On August 18, 2025, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, resumed the Yatra in Aurangabad, Bihar.

ALSO READ: Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 5: Rahul Gandhi Joins The Yatra In Lakhisarai, Reiterates We’ll Not Tolerate ‘Vote Theft’

Tags: Bihar SIRcongressrahul gandhiSIRVoter Adhikar Yatra

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 6: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Munger, What’s The Latest Development?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 6: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Munger, What’s The Latest Development?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 6: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Munger, What’s The Latest Development?
Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 6: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Munger, What’s The Latest Development?
Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 6: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Munger, What’s The Latest Development?
Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 6: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Munger, What’s The Latest Development?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?