LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Katihar, What’s The Latest Development?

Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Katihar, What’s The Latest Development?

With the Voter Adhikar Yatra entering its seventh day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday resumed it from Katihar, Bihar. He launched the campaign to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7
Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 23, 2025 13:16:34 IST

With the Voter Adhikar Yatra entering its seventh day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday resumed it from Katihar, Bihar. He launched the campaign to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

During the Yatra, he met with Makhana Farmers in Katihar and listened to their grievances. In a post on X, Congress wrote in Hindi, “Leader of Opposition Mr Gandhi met with Makhana farmers in Katihar and listened to their problems. ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ continues.”

The Yatra commenced on August 17 from Sasaram and will be concluded on Sept 1 in Patna.
Now, the Yatra has entered Bhagalpur.

In a post on X on Aug 21, 2025, Congress wrote, citing Rahul Gandhi, “A clear message from the people’s hero to vote thieves- ‘Vote theft’ will not be tolerated, we will not allow vote theft in Bihar.”

The opposition has strongly criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. Leaders claimed that the removal of millions of names amounted to tampering with votes and disenfranchising vulnerable communities.

The campaign also intends to mobilise public support ahead of future elections. Senior party leaders have described the yatra as an attempt to expose irregularities and build momentum for clean and fair electoral practices in India.

Development So Far

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed excluded voters to apply for inclusion online in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The court said that they can apply on the basis of Aadhaar or any of the 11 prescribed documents.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision. In a post on X, he said, “Democracy has survived a brutal assault from the Election Commission of India (ECI). On August 14th, the Supreme Court had intervened to set aside the ECI’s decision to withhold the list of deleted voters.”

ECI Rebuts Vote Theft Allegations

The Opposition has alleged ‘Vote Theft’. However, the Election Commission rebutted allegations of vote theft and defended SIR in Bihar.

In a press conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. And in such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar further said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency the complaint is being made for. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

However, during the launch of the Voter Adhikar Rally in Sasaram, Bihar, Mr Gandhi said, “He will expose any theft of votes, whether it happens in Maharashtra, Bihar, or elsewhere in the future.”

On August 18, 2025, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, resumed the Yatra in Aurangabad, Bihar.

ALSO READ: Voter Adhikar Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Meets Makhana Farmers In Bihar’s Katihar, How Makhana Cultivation Is Helping Them Raise Income

Tags: Bihar SIRrahul gandhiSIRVoter Adhikar Yatra

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Katihar, What’s The Latest Development?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Katihar, What’s The Latest Development?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Katihar, What’s The Latest Development?
Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Katihar, What’s The Latest Development?
Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Katihar, What’s The Latest Development?
Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Katihar, What’s The Latest Development?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?