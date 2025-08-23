Voter Adhikar Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Meets Makhana Farmers In Bihar’s Katihar, How Makhana Cultivation Is Helping Them Raise Income

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met with Makhana farmers in the Katihar district of Bihar during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Mr Gandhi has launched the Yatra in poll-bound Bihar to expose the alleged vote theft. The Yatra has entered its seventh day and will conclude at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sept. 1, 2025.

Government’s Initiative To Push Makhana Production

In Bihar, the Government is pushing to increase Makhana production to help farmers raise income. The state produces almost 90 per cent of the World’s Makhanas, which marks the current production at over 56,000 tonnes.

Only Purnea district produces about 20% of Makhana. As per a Bihar Government’s report, thousands of persons are involved directly and indirectly in the Makhana cultivation, processing and trading in the state.

Not only the Bihar government, but the Central government also focused on increasing Makhana production in Bihar.

Makhana Board Created In Bihar

For this purpose, the creation of the Makhana Board was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26.

Announcing the Board, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it will transform the makhana’s brand identity, domestically and globally, and enhance farmers’ incomes and the state’s GDP.

The Bihar Department of Agriculture also launched the Makhana Vikas Yojana, which is designed to boost the cultivation and productivity of Makhana in 10 designated districts of Bihar– Katihar, Purnia, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Saharsa and Khagaria.

Mithila Makhana got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which is a significant milestone.

Mithila Makhana Receives GI Tag

The GI tag is the guarantee of unique quality and place of origin of the product, making it more appealing to international buyers.

In Bihar, Makhana is not only an agricultural product but has also been an integral part of Bihar’s social and ritual fabric.

Along with its social importance, Makhana production might be a boon for Bihar farmers, and they can raise their income through its cultivation after the central and state governments’ multiple pushes.

