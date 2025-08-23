LIVE TV
Home > India > Voter ID Cards to Be Delivered in Just 15 Days: A Look at ECI's New System

Voter ID Cards to Be Delivered in Just 15 Days: A Look at ECI’s New System

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, has emphasised that this is aimed at enhancing voter convenience and making electoral processes more citizen-friendly.

Representational Image (Credit - Paytm.com)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 23, 2025 20:19:17 IST

In a major step toward improving voter services, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that Voter ID cards, officially known as Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), will now be delivered within 15 days of application or modification in the electoral rolls. 

Faster, Smarter, Transparent

Under the new system, the ECI has introduced a stand-alone IT module integrated with the Department of Posts (DoP), ensuring both speed and security.

Key features include:

  • Quicker Delivery: Cards dispatched within 15 days of approval.

  • Real-Time Tracking: Applicants can track their card from generation to doorstep delivery.

  • SMS Alerts: Applicants receive notifications at each step of the process.

  • Secure Integration: The new IT framework minimises delays and ensures safer handling.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, has emphasised that this is aimed at enhancing voter convenience and making electoral processes more citizen-friendly.

How to Apply Online

Applying for a voter ID card has been made easier through the National Voters’ Services Portal (NVSP) or the ECINet portal.

  1. Visit the official voter services portal.

  2. Fill Form 6 for fresh registration (or relevant forms for corrections/updates).

  3. Upload a recent photograph along with proof of age, identity, and address.

  4.  Submit the application online.

After applying, voters can track their EPIC status online using the reference number provided during registration. By selecting their state and entering the details on the voter services website, applicants can view the progress of their card. Additionally, SMS alerts keep citizens updated, from card generation to dispatch and delivery.

Going Digital with e-EPIC

For those who need immediate access, the ECI also offers a digital voter ID (e-EPIC) that can be downloaded in PDF format. Voters can log in to the official portal, authenticate with their EPIC or reference number and OTP, and download the card for use in digital lockers like DigiLocker.

The new delivery system promises to bring:

  • Speed: Delivery time reduced from over 30 days to 15 days.

  • Transparency: Real-time monitoring and alerts to keep applicants informed.

  • Convenience: From online application to digital downloads, the process is simplified.

  • Security: Backed by IT integration with India Post for reliable delivery. (Inputs from Jagran Josh)

Tags: ECIVoter IDVoter ID New System

Voter ID Cards to Be Delivered in Just 15 Days: A Look at ECI’s New System

