Home > India > ‘Walk By, Take A Book, Read It Here, Or Carry It Home: This Innovative Bookshelf Idea Aims To Keep The Reading Habit Alive

In a time when social media addiction is occupying a significant place amongst the people, an initiative by the Thiruvananthapuram resident Arun Ayyappan is dominating the headlines for propagating the reading habit according to The New Indian Express.

Man reading book (Photo Credit- Unsplash)
Man reading book (Photo Credit- Unsplash)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 10, 2025 19:49:58 IST

In a time when social media addiction is occupying a significant place amongst the people, an initiative by the Thiruvananthapuram resident Arun Ayyappan is dominating the headlines for propagating the reading habit according to The New Indian Express. He has built a 3-foot wide, 3-foot-tall wooden bookshelf, on the front wall of his house in Thiruvananthapuram. Arun has named it T A Ayyappan’s Library in the memory of his late father. This Pusthakakoodu, which can be translated to book nest’, is Arun’s personal initiative to keep the reading habit alive. 

Reading habit can be propagated by joining a book club. 

What are the benefits of joining a book club?

1.    Encourages a myriad of ideas

A book club houses many readers who have a different choice of books and ideas. By joining a book club, the members get to embrace this choice of books and ideas. Due to this practice, their perspective towards life gets broadened. 

2.    Writing skills get sharpened

If someone gets to join a book club, they participate in a lot of insightful discussions that fills their mind with various perspectives towards different topics. They can also share their writeups with the other book club members who will do a critical analysis of these pieces and offer their opinions to improve them further. 

3.    Fostering friendships

In a book club, the club members get to foster new friendships with different members over conversations on various books. This brings in a sense of happiness and contentment in the life of people. 

It is highly recommended that people irrespective of their age groups, professions and other aspects should definitely join the book clubs to enhance their knowledge in different domains of life.  These book clubs can be started in the schools, colleges and in some cases, in the offices as well. 

Also read: How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days

Tags: Arun Ayyappan bookshelfArun Ayyappan wooden bookshelf newsT A Ayyappan Library

