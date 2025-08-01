Home > India > Watch: Delhi-NCR Mock Drill Organized By DDMA In Action

Watch: Delhi-NCR Mock Drill Organized By DDMA In Action

A disaster preparedness mock drill was conducted across 55 locations in Delhi and parts of NCR on August 1, simulating earthquakes and chemical leaks to test inter-agency response and coordination.

Mock Drill Organized By DDMA (Image Credit: X)
Mock Drill Organized By DDMA (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Kanisha Aggarwal
Published: August 1, 2025 15:50:00 IST

A mock exercise to test the preparedness of the government agencies in case of a disaster of large magnitude was conducted today, August 1, 2025, in 55 different places all over Delhi in the morning. The drill started with a simulated earthquake, then the leakages of chemicals were organized in industrial and transport centers of all 11 districts of the capital.

It was a coordinated exercise through the National Capital Region (NCR), with the exercise being held at the same time in some portions of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The drill intended to test response time, inter-agency interventions, and measures against natural or man-made disaster conditions on the safety of the people.

One of the senior officials of the Delhi government told PTI that 4-6 locations will be used in every district to carry out the exercise. “Staff of every governmental agency have been trained and practice drills of the disaster management modules are already performed.”

Military Practice Suraksha Chakra

This was one of the components of the engagement codenamed as the exercise Suraksha Chakra that was organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, the Indian Army, and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. There are messages to people in advance of the drill. It says, “An earthquake and chemical disaster mock drill is in progress on 01/08/25, in the areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. There can be sirens and announcements. Do not panic, do not propagate rumours, and cooperate.”

Delhi NCR Emergency Exercise Testing Of Preparedness

Delhi Disaster Management Authority organized the drill, which was used to see whether Delhi-NCR is prepared on the occasion of emergencies and disasters such as earthquakes and chemical leaks. It also tried out the coordination of the emergency teams and civic agencies in such an incident.

Around 9 am, simulated exercises have been run on the areas of anti-terrorism as well as disaster response activities in Sarojini Nagar, Delhi, on a regular basis in order to make the area better prepared in the event of an emergency. These exercises include different agencies such as the police, fire department, and medical teams, and are aimed at prompt evacuation, orchestration, and reaction to the possible threat, such as a bomb scare or chemical threats.

At about 9 a. m there was the sound of emergency sirens heard in various locations. Students at Mother International School took the evacuation very calmly, and the teachers and staff directed them to areas of shelter. A post-earthquake response included the teams running triage drills and checking building safety.

At Ramesh Nagar Metro Station, a mock chemical leak was staged. Metro staff and volunteers evacuated passengers. Emergency teams in protective suits set up containment systems, and paramedics treated mock victims.

Also Read: Relief for Japanese: Tsunami Warnings Lifted in Japan Following 8.7-Magnitude Earthquake

RELATED News

Uttarakhand Panchayat Election Result 2025: Check The Full List of Winners From BJP, Congress And Others
‘Would Never Allow Hindutva Forces To Hold In Tamil Nadu’: Vaiko Hits Out At BJP A Day After OPS’s Exit From NDA
‘India’s Trade Cannot Be Dictated By Foreign Nation’: RSS Affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch Criticises Trump’s Tariff Punch
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Meets PM Modi, Gives Invitation For Chhattisgarh’s ‘Amrit Rajat Mahotsav’, State’s Development Agenda Discussed
“Election Commission Is Involved In Vote Theft….”: Rahul Gandhi

LATEST NEWS

Tata Motors July Twist: Sales Dip 4%, But EVs Hit All-Time High!
Farah Khan Says Kajol Acts Totally Different Around Ajay Devgn, Calls Her A True ‘Pativrata’ Wife In Real Life
Ajam Tara
100 Years of Wisdom: Marv Levy’s Century Celebration Kicks Off in Canton
Who Killed Gurmuk Singh? British Sikh Man Fatally Stabbed In East London
Sydney Sweeney’s India Fan Clubs Outshine Shah Rukh Khan And Amitabh Bachchan, Is This Real?
Ajad Paswan
Sri Lotus Developers IPO Closes Today: Can This ₹792 Crore Real Estate Listing Be 2025’s Luxury Star?
What is Thought Spiral? Easy Ways to Stop Overthinking
Can AB de Villiers Follow In Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps And Defeat Pakistan Champions In WCL 2025?
Watch: Delhi-NCR Mock Drill Organized By DDMA In Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Delhi-NCR Mock Drill Organized By DDMA In Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Delhi-NCR Mock Drill Organized By DDMA In Action
Watch: Delhi-NCR Mock Drill Organized By DDMA In Action
Watch: Delhi-NCR Mock Drill Organized By DDMA In Action
Watch: Delhi-NCR Mock Drill Organized By DDMA In Action

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?