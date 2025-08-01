Watch: Delhi-NCR Mock Drill Organized By DDMA In Action

A mock exercise to test the preparedness of the government agencies in case of a disaster of large magnitude was conducted today, August 1, 2025, in 55 different places all over Delhi in the morning. The drill started with a simulated earthquake, then the leakages of chemicals were organized in industrial and transport centers of all 11 districts of the capital.

It was a coordinated exercise through the National Capital Region (NCR), with the exercise being held at the same time in some portions of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The drill intended to test response time, inter-agency interventions, and measures against natural or man-made disaster conditions on the safety of the people.

One of the senior officials of the Delhi government told PTI that 4-6 locations will be used in every district to carry out the exercise. “Staff of every governmental agency have been trained and practice drills of the disaster management modules are already performed.”

Military Practice Suraksha Chakra

This was one of the components of the engagement codenamed as the exercise Suraksha Chakra that was organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, the Indian Army, and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. There are messages to people in advance of the drill. It says, “An earthquake and chemical disaster mock drill is in progress on 01/08/25, in the areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. There can be sirens and announcements. Do not panic, do not propagate rumours, and cooperate.”

Delhi NCR Emergency Exercise Testing Of Preparedness

Delhi Disaster Management Authority organized the drill, which was used to see whether Delhi-NCR is prepared on the occasion of emergencies and disasters such as earthquakes and chemical leaks. It also tried out the coordination of the emergency teams and civic agencies in such an incident.

Around 9 am, simulated exercises have been run on the areas of anti-terrorism as well as disaster response activities in Sarojini Nagar, Delhi, on a regular basis in order to make the area better prepared in the event of an emergency. These exercises include different agencies such as the police, fire department, and medical teams, and are aimed at prompt evacuation, orchestration, and reaction to the possible threat, such as a bomb scare or chemical threats.

#InPhotos | DDMA and health workers conduct a mock drill on earthquake and industrial chemical hazards at Sarojini Nagar Market, New Delhi. Swipe 👈 to see pics 📸: @Sanjeeverma786 /Hindustan Times pic.twitter.com/GZJhZbZXyj — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 1, 2025







At about 9 a. m there was the sound of emergency sirens heard in various locations. Students at Mother International School took the evacuation very calmly, and the teachers and staff directed them to areas of shelter. A post-earthquake response included the teams running triage drills and checking building safety.

VIDEO | Mock drill being conducted at Mother’s International School. A field-level, multi-agency disaster management mock drill is being carried out at 55 locations across the national capital, according to officials. The exercise began with the triggering of a simulated… pic.twitter.com/MgdMkgp9VV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2025



At Ramesh Nagar Metro Station, a mock chemical leak was staged. Metro staff and volunteers evacuated passengers. Emergency teams in protective suits set up containment systems, and paramedics treated mock victims.