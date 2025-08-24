Watch Rahul Gandhi’s Stylish Bike Ride With Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav continued their ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ on its eighth day in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday, extending their fight against purported irregularities in the voter rolls of the state deeper into Seemanchal.

Both the leaders traveled by motorcycle as they moved through prominent points such as Panchmukhi Mandir, Forbesganj Road, Hope Hospital Chowk, Rambagh, Kasba Bazaar, and Zero Mile, before proceeding towards Araria. In the afternoon, they are to address a joint press meet with CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani.

Rahul Gandhi riding bike in Purnea Bihar 😍 Aaj pura dhamaal machane ki mood mein hai ⚡😻 pic.twitter.com/eDX9dcL9gb — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) August 24, 2025

Rahul Gandhi stepped it up again on Saturday when he addressed at a rally in Katihar and blasted the BJP more strongly, saying the ruling party was “manipulating institutions,” and “using instruments of the media” to silence the voices of the poor. He screamed “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd.” “You will never found this crowd on TV, because it is a crowd of farmers, labourers and poor people. We do not have to let them steal our votes.”

Rahul Gandhi criticised Centre

Tejashwi Yadav, also present on the occasion, attacked the Centre headed by the BJP on corruption, accusing “officers and the corrupt government” of diverting close to ₹4,000 crore in the guise of residential and caste certificates. “This money will go into elections. That is why corruption keeps growing,” he said, vowing a “corruption-free, crime-free government” if elected to office.

The 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ spanning 1,300 km over 20 districts is led by the Opposition as a gesture of protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ rolls in Bihar, which they accuse of being an attempt at “vote chori” (vote theft). The rally will end in Patna on September 1, mere months before the Bihar Assembly elections, whose date is yet to be declared by the Election Commission of India.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s remarks

But even the campaign was not spared internal disparagement within the RJD camp. Former MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, hit out at his younger brother Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi, asking if their campaign actually resonates with voters at the grassroots level. “In elections, everyone is preoccupied with unrolling their own bread and cooking their own way.”. Tejashwi and Rahul are conducting their yatra, but we would like to tread along the narrow village roads,” he explained, alluding to a disconnect between the leadership and the ordinary citizens.

With political messaging and internal divisions now emerging, the yatra is making waves not only for its electoral malpractice campaign, but also for the Bihar Opposition camp dynamics as the state gears up for a high-voltage election this year.

