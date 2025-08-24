LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > India > Watch Rahul Gandhi’s Stylish Bike Ride With Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra

Watch Rahul Gandhi’s Stylish Bike Ride With Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav rode a bullet bike in Bihar’s Purnea during their 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, protesting alleged irregularities in voter rolls. The march will cover 1,300 km and conclude in Patna on Sept 1.

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav hit the road on a bullet bike in Bihar’s Purnea. (Photo: X/ @INCIndia)
Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav hit the road on a bullet bike in Bihar’s Purnea. (Photo: X/ @INCIndia)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 24, 2025 11:58:01 IST

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav continued their ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ on its eighth day in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday, extending their fight against purported irregularities in the voter rolls of the state deeper into Seemanchal.

Both the leaders traveled by motorcycle as they moved through prominent points such as Panchmukhi Mandir, Forbesganj Road, Hope Hospital Chowk, Rambagh, Kasba Bazaar, and Zero Mile, before proceeding towards Araria. In the afternoon, they are to address a joint press meet with CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani.

Rahul Gandhi stepped it up again on Saturday when he addressed at a rally in Katihar and blasted the BJP more strongly, saying the ruling party was “manipulating institutions,” and “using instruments of the media” to silence the voices of the poor. He screamed “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd.” “You will never found this crowd on TV, because it is a crowd of farmers, labourers and poor people. We do not have to let them steal our votes.”

Rahul Gandhi criticised Centre

Tejashwi Yadav, also present on the occasion, attacked the Centre headed by the BJP on corruption, accusing “officers and the corrupt government” of diverting close to ₹4,000 crore in the guise of residential and caste certificates. “This money will go into elections. That is why corruption keeps growing,” he said, vowing a “corruption-free, crime-free government” if elected to office.

The 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ spanning 1,300 km over 20 districts is led by the Opposition as a gesture of protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ rolls in Bihar, which they accuse of being an attempt at “vote chori” (vote theft). The rally will end in Patna on September 1, mere months before the Bihar Assembly elections, whose date is yet to be declared by the Election Commission of India.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s remarks

But even the campaign was not spared internal disparagement within the RJD camp. Former MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, hit out at his younger brother Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi, asking if their campaign actually resonates with voters at the grassroots level. “In elections, everyone is preoccupied with unrolling their own bread and cooking their own way.”. Tejashwi and Rahul are conducting their yatra, but we would like to tread along the narrow village roads,” he explained, alluding to a disconnect between the leadership and the ordinary citizens.

With political messaging and internal divisions now emerging, the yatra is making waves not only for its electoral malpractice campaign, but also for the Bihar Opposition camp dynamics as the state gears up for a high-voltage election this year.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government

Tags: Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatrarahul gandhitejashwi yadav

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive | Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband Arrested, Family on the Run
India Will Advocate Global South’s Interests As BRICS Chair: Indian Envoy to Russia
The Flavors Of Biryani: A Culinary Delight From Hyderabadi To Lucknowi Biryani
Ramayana is the Passport of Indian Culture, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Says
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Celebration Of Unity and Devotion

LATEST NEWS

Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Watch Rahul Gandhi’s Stylish Bike Ride With Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Rahul Gandhi’s Stylish Bike Ride With Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Rahul Gandhi’s Stylish Bike Ride With Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra
Watch Rahul Gandhi’s Stylish Bike Ride With Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra
Watch Rahul Gandhi’s Stylish Bike Ride With Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra
Watch Rahul Gandhi’s Stylish Bike Ride With Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?