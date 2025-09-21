LIVE TV
Home > India > Watch: US Tourist Shocked As Indian Auto Driver Speaks Flawless French, Becomes Internet Sensation

A US tourist visiting India was left stunned when his auto driver suddenly spoke fluent French. The hilarious exchange, captured on video, went viral, got million views and leaving viewers amazed at the driver’s unexpected language skills.

When your Indian auto driver suddenly speaks French (Screengrab: IG/jaystreazy)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 21, 2025 11:10:03 IST

A video clip of an Indian auto driver who can fluently speak French has gone viral, and left a US content creator in stitches. The video, which was posted on Instagram and YouTube, already has over million views, with viewers hooked by its surprise appeal.

The video, uploaded by Jay, a US content creator on vacation in India, features him talking to an auto rickshaw driver. When Jay casually let it slip that he understands English and French, the driver immediately shifted to French, inquiring from him in impeccable fluency. Caught short, Jay tried to make out, but the driver took him again in easier words, so there was a comical conversation that left the two of them giggling. The caption read, “When Your Driver Speaks French in India.”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jay 🔴 IRL India (@jaystreazy)

Social media followers couldn’t get enough of the shocking exchange. One watcher teased, “It took him five seconds to download the language,” and another posted, “Bro scanned him and turned on the language.” Some complimented the multilingual driver, saying, “Bro, he speaks more languages than you” and “India is not for beginners.” Another user said “India is not even for Indians”.

This is not the first time Bengaluru auto drivers have become viral sensations for surprising talents. It was only recently when a picture of another driver listening to a Naval Ravikant podcast while driving surfaced on the internet, hailing it as a “peak Bengaluru moment.”

The viral clip proves not only the humour of the moment but also the unexpected language skills of Indian auto drivers, demonstrating that in India, anything is possible even a perfect French conversation on a happening ride.

