Home > India > Watch Video: Lionel Messi Arrives in Hyderabad For Second Leg of GOAT India Tour Amid High Security

Lionel Messi arrives in Hyderabad with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez following the chaotic episode in Kolkata at Salt Lake Stadium. Fans turned up in large numbers to cheer Lionel Messi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, where heightened security arrangements were in place.

Lionel Messi Arrives in Hyderabad. (Representative Image: AFP)
Lionel Messi Arrives in Hyderabad. (Representative Image: AFP)

Last updated: December 13, 2025 18:46:56 IST

Lionel Messi arrives in Hyderabad with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez following the chaotic episode in Kolkata at Salt Lake Stadium. The football legend is set to attend an event organized by the Telangana government and is also expected to take part in a friendly exhibition match with the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. 

Fans turned up in large numbers to cheer Lionel Messi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, where heightened security arrangements were in place. 



Fans Gather in Large Numbers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Football fever gripped Hyderabad as fans gathered in large numbers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to catch a glimpse of global icon Lionel Messi, with tight security arrangements in place to manage the enthusiastic crowd. Fans were seen cheering and waving to Messi, marking a historic moment for Indan football. 



How Lionel Messi’s Kolkata Visit Turned Messy? 

Lionel Messi’s India visit, promoted as a once-in-a-lifetime “GOAT show,” began in dramatic fashion on Sunday after the Argentina captain was forced to leave Salt Lake Stadium within 20 minutes of his arrival. 

Angry spectators were seen hurling water bottles and other objects onto the pitch. Frustration spilled over as fans, many of whom were unable to catch a clear glimpse of the football icon, broke through barricades and stormed onto the field. 

Chairs were ripped out and thrown as police struggled to rein in the situation. Significant damage was reported at the venue, which had been refurbished for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017. 

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 6:38 PM IST
