‘We Have Not Heard Or Seen Him In The Past Month’: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said that the 2025 monsoon session of Parliament will be remembered for Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as Vice President of India.

Terming Dhankar’s resignation as a “volcano that erupted” in Rajya Sabha, Ramesh argued that it was the first time in the history of this nation that a Vice President’s resignation was taken, and he was silenced simultaneously. “The 2025 monsoon session concluded today, and only one reason will be known for it, that is, on July 21, a volcano erupted in Rajya Sabha, this volcano was called Jagdeep Dhankhar. In the last 75 years, it has happened for the first time that a Vice President resigned, and he was silenced. We have not heard or seen him in the past month. The country and all the MPs want to know about him,” the Congress leader said.

Ramesh, Congress general secretary incharge of communications, further stated that the opposition wanted to hold a debate on two issues, including the Pahagam terror attack, followed by Operation Sindoor and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. Still, he said the government failed to answer questions regarding the halting of military operations and didn’t allow discussion on SIR.

“Since July 21, the opposition has wanted discussions on two issues – the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and SIR in Bihar. Long debates took place on Operation Sindoor in both houses of the Parliament. However, we received no response from the government regarding the questions we raised about the sudden halt of Operation Sindoor. The most sensational revelations about Operation Sindoor came after the Parliament debate, when the IAF chief spoke. There was also no clarification from the government on Trump’s claims of stopping Operation Sindoor. Only Pandit Nehru was blamed. The government stood firm and did not allow any discussion on Bihar SIR,” the Congress leader said.

“On August 20, the Union Home Minister brought three bills which are against the constitution. What is the aim of these three bills? The meaning of these bills is that if you don’t get washed in the BJP’s washing machine in 30 days, then you will have to resign. We protested against it. The main fight is happening in Bihar,” he added.

Continuing his attack on the government, Ramesh questioned the silence surrounding Dhankhar’s resignation and criticised the Election Commission for not responding to allegations of “vote theft.”

“Why did they ask for the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar? What message did they want to send?… When democracy is being murdered, the Election Commission of India is not giving any answer on the ‘Vote Chori’ and the Chief Election Commissioner is threatening the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, the votes of 65 lakh people are being snatched,” Ramesh said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the EC to carry out SIR in Bihar as they are aware that Dalits and OBCs would vote for the INDIA alliance and not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“When there is no democracy or a constitution in the nation, what is the point of zero hour, question hour?… It is not ‘Chunav Aayog’ but ‘Churao Aayog’. Only the names of voters are being removed in the SIR exercise…PM Modi and the Union Home Minister told the Election Commission of India to carry out this exercise as they know that the Dalits and OBCs will not vote for the BJP, but the INDIA alliance. They want to snatch the votes as this is the only way to win the elections,” Ramesh asserted.

