LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘We Must Not Let Votes Be Stolen’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar

‘We Must Not Let Votes Be Stolen’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Katihar, alleging that the ruling party had "manipulated institutions" and "media" to hide the voices of poor citizens.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credit- File Photo/ANI)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credit- File Photo/ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: August 24, 2025 04:58:24 IST

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Katihar, alleging that the ruling party had “manipulated institutions” and “media” to hide the voices of poor citizens.

Addressing the gathering against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Gandhi raised the slogan, “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd.” “This is not your media. ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd’. Now watch TV in the evening. You will not see this slogan. You will not see it anywhere. You will not see this crowd because this is a crowd of poor people. It is a crowd of labourers, a crowd of farmers…We must not let votes be stolen,” the Lok Sabha LoP said.

He alleged that the government had “suppressed public voices” and “ignored the issues of the poor”, farmers, and labourers. Speaking at the Yatra, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a strong jibe at the BJP-led Centre over corruption and promised to deliver a corruption-free and crime-free government if voted to power in poll-bound Bihar.

“So far, these officers and the corrupt government have taken Rs 4,000 crore only for getting residential certificates and caste certificates. The people of the BJP will use this money in elections. That is why corruption is increasing continuously,” Yadav said.

He added, “We will work to give a corruption-free, crime-free government.” The 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of vote chori (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to retain power in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, is seeking to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, and HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.
The Opposition’s INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2.

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

Tags: Congress MP Rahul GandhiLok Sabha leader of oppositionVoter Adhikar Yatra in Katihar

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive | Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband Arrested, Family on the Run
India Will Advocate Global South’s Interests As BRICS Chair: Indian Envoy to Russia
The Flavors Of Biryani: A Culinary Delight From Hyderabadi To Lucknowi Biryani
Ramayana is the Passport of Indian Culture, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Says
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Celebration Of Unity and Devotion

LATEST NEWS

Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
‘We Must Not Let Votes Be Stolen’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We Must Not Let Votes Be Stolen’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We Must Not Let Votes Be Stolen’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar
‘We Must Not Let Votes Be Stolen’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar
‘We Must Not Let Votes Be Stolen’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar
‘We Must Not Let Votes Be Stolen’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?