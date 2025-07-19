‘Talking Crap’: India’s Pilots’ Body Issues Legal Notice To WSJ, Reuters Over Air India Crash Report Coverage, Demands Apology

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Saturday initiated legal notice to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, demanding an apology based on nonfactual content over the Air India Flight AI‑171 crash that occurred on June 12, news agency ANI reported. The legal notice sought an apology and correction from the outlets.

FIP President Captain Randhawa Says WSJ, Reuters Mislead Public

Speaking with ANI, FIP President Captain CS Randhawa blamed both the outlets, saying, “I would totally blame the Wall Street Journal for misleading the public, they come out with their own conclusions. Are they the investigative body? They’re talking all this crap around the world. They are not the investigative body, and the reports are not based on any factual content, which is mentioned in the preliminary report. So, how can they jump to conclusions and give press statements around the world?”

Expressing dissatisfaction, Randhawa further said, “We strongly condemn it, and we’ve also issued legal notices to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters. We have clearly said that how can you jump to these conclusions which are not part of the preliminary report of the AAIB? How can you blame the pilots? So we have asked for an explanation and have asked that you give a statement to the press.”

AAIB Report On Air India Crash

A preliminary report by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the June 12 tragedy said that both fuel control switches on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flipped from “Run” to “Cutoff” shortly after takeoff. According to cockpit voice recordings, one pilot asked why the fuel had been cut off; the other replied that he had not done it. The AAIB report neither specifies who toggled the switches nor assigns blame.

The AAIB also issued a sharp disapproval to international media, urging respect for victims’ families, adding that the investigation remains ongoing and too preliminary to select a definitive cause.

NTSB Statement On AI‑171 crash

The US federal agency, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), responsible for the investigation of aviation accidents in the country, said it is too early to conclude the investigation into the deadly June 12 crash of Air India Flight 171, following media reports over the senior pilot’s role in cutting off the fuel switches of both engines.

According to ANI, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, in a statement, said, “Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time. We fully support the AAlB’s public appeal, which was released Thursday, and will continue to support its ongoing investigation. All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB.”

