LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Home > India > ‘Talking Crap’: India’s Pilots’ Body Issues Legal Notice To WSJ, Reuters Over Air India Crash Report Coverage, Demands Apology

‘Talking Crap’: India’s Pilots’ Body Issues Legal Notice To WSJ, Reuters Over Air India Crash Report Coverage, Demands Apology

Expressing dissatisfaction, FIP President Captain CS Randhawa further said, "We strongly condemn it, and we've also issued legal notices to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters."

‘Talking Crap’: India’s Pilots’ Body Issues Legal Notice To WSJ, Reuters Over Air India Crash Report Coverage, Demands Apology

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 14:32:34 IST

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Saturday initiated legal notice to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, demanding an apology based on nonfactual content over the Air India Flight AI‑171 crash that occurred on June 12, news agency ANI reported. The legal notice sought an apology and correction from the outlets.

FIP President Captain Randhawa Says WSJ, Reuters Mislead Public

Speaking with ANI, FIP President Captain CS Randhawa blamed both the outlets, saying, “I would totally blame the Wall Street Journal for misleading the public, they come out with their own conclusions. Are they the investigative body? They’re talking all this crap around the world. They are not the investigative body, and the reports are not based on any factual content, which is mentioned in the preliminary report. So, how can they jump to conclusions and give press statements around the world?”

Expressing dissatisfaction, Randhawa further said, “We strongly condemn it, and we’ve also issued legal notices to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters. We have clearly said that how can you jump to these conclusions which are not part of the preliminary report of the AAIB? How can you blame the pilots? So we have asked for an explanation and have asked that you give a statement to the press.”

AAIB Report On Air India Crash

A preliminary report by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the June 12 tragedy said that both fuel control switches on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flipped from “Run” to “Cutoff” shortly after takeoff. According to cockpit voice recordings, one pilot asked why the fuel had been cut off; the other replied that he had not done it. The AAIB report neither specifies who toggled the switches nor assigns blame.

The AAIB also issued a sharp disapproval to international media, urging respect for victims’ families, adding that the investigation remains ongoing and too preliminary to select a definitive cause.

NTSB Statement On AI‑171 crash

The US federal agency, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), responsible for the investigation of aviation accidents in the country, said it is too early to conclude the investigation into the deadly June 12 crash of Air India Flight 171, following media reports over the senior pilot’s role in cutting off the fuel switches of both engines.

According to ANI, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, in a statement, said, “Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time. We fully support the AAlB’s public appeal, which was released Thursday, and will continue to support its ongoing investigation. All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB.”

ALSO READ:  Tata Group Sets Up ₹500 Crore Trust For Air India AI-171 Crash Victims’ Families: Welfare And Memorial Support Announced

Tags: AAIB reportahmedabad plane crashAir India AI171air india crashFIP President Captain CS Randhawa

More News

Syria’s New Wave of Violence: How Sectarian Clashes Could Redraw Regional Alliances | Explained
Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’
Leaked Photo Sparks Rumours: Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Share The First Picture Of Their Baby Girl With Salman Khan? Here’s The Truth
Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams England For ‘Personal Attacks’ On Shubman Gill During Lord’s Test
Shah Rukh Khan’s Health Scares: From Breaking Three Ribs To Injured Knees And Heatstroke
What Do Cricketers Drink During Tea Break In Test Matches? England Player Ollie Pope Reveals All
Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway
Why Is Gen Z Staring At You? The Viral ‘Dead Stare’ Trend That’s Leaving Older Generations Confused
‘Give me Blood, I’ll Give You Graduation Credits’: Football Coach Scandal Shocks Taiwan
‘Talking Crap’: India’s Pilots’ Body Issues Legal Notice To WSJ, Reuters Over Air India Crash Report Coverage, Demands Apology

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Talking Crap’: India’s Pilots’ Body Issues Legal Notice To WSJ, Reuters Over Air India Crash Report Coverage, Demands Apology

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Talking Crap’: India’s Pilots’ Body Issues Legal Notice To WSJ, Reuters Over Air India Crash Report Coverage, Demands Apology
‘Talking Crap’: India’s Pilots’ Body Issues Legal Notice To WSJ, Reuters Over Air India Crash Report Coverage, Demands Apology
‘Talking Crap’: India’s Pilots’ Body Issues Legal Notice To WSJ, Reuters Over Air India Crash Report Coverage, Demands Apology
‘Talking Crap’: India’s Pilots’ Body Issues Legal Notice To WSJ, Reuters Over Air India Crash Report Coverage, Demands Apology

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?