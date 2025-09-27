"We will form government with more than two-thirds majority in Bihar": Dilip Jaiswal

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Jaiswal on Friday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a government with more than a two-thirds majority in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

While talking to the media, BJP state President Dilip Jaiswal said, “In the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, we will form a government with more than two-thirds majority…”

He added that a meeting was held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding preparations for the elections, where detailed discussions were held on how to contest the polls effectively.

“A meeting was held regarding preparations for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections… Discussions were held in great detail on how to contest the elections,” Jaiswal said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a two-day visit to Bihar from September 26-27. During the visit, he attended a high-level strategy meeting at the BJP state office in Patna, which included Bihar BJP leaders, state secretaries, and organisational members from other states assigned to oversee the election campaign. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, recently appointed BJP election in-charge for Bihar, was also present, a party source told ANI.

Earlier, on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 109th birth anniversary, Jaiswal paid tribute to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader and ideological guide of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Dilip Jaiswal said, “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had said one sentence which the BJP has incorporated into its ideology to this day. He had said that it is the responsibility of responsible people in society to connect those at the bottom of society with the mainstream. The BJP is working on this very ideology.”

In Delhi, Minister Parvesh Verma also paid floral tributes to Upadhyaya.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Today is the birth anniversary of BJP’s inspiration, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya. On that occasion, on the call of PM Narendra Modi, all party workers are participating in the Swachhata Abhiyaan throughout the country. I have come here with the party workers to CP’s Hanuman Temple and am undertaking a cleanliness drive in the temple premises.”

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968) was a prominent political thinker, economist, and organiser who played a key role in shaping the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP. Serving as its leader from 1953 to 1968, he became its president in December 1967. He pioneered publications such as the monthly magazine Rashtra Dharma, the weekly Panchajanya, and the daily Swadesh.

Known for his philosophy of Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manav Darshan), Upadhyaya emphasised social justice, self-reliance, and the upliftment of the most marginalised individuals in society. His 109th birth anniversary served as an occasion for BJP leaders across the nation to honour his legacy and reaffirm their dedication to his ideals. (ANI)

