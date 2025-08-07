We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025: Dr Upasana Vohra Launches ‘Mission Jugnu’ To Spark A Women’s Health Revolution

New Delhi, Delhi – In one of the episodes such as event, We Women Want, with Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-chief, Dr Upasana Vohra, an Ayurvedic doctor, at Najafgarh, Delhi, created awareness on the importance of a nationwide movement involving women in the name of health and hygiene. In a group discussion with Vohra, mission director of the “Mission Jugnu” she did not want to define her initiative as a project, but rather as a journey of empowering women in underprivileged groups within India. The essence of the mission is to put the embedded taboos and stigmas to a stop so that women live without the burden of having to silently live with health questions as diverse as vaginal infections, infertility, and poor menstrual hygiene among others.

Dr. Vohra has stressed that numerous women living in marginalized regions have no access to basic health education and good care, which then causes serious, and in most cases, life-threatening consequences. With the help of “Mission Jugnu,” she has created a rather strong community-oriented framework that is community-centric in its orientation, which implies paying attention to education, raising awareness, and offering the resources necessary.

Breaking the Silence: A Grassroots Approach

The reason why the mission was successful is that it is grassroots and straightforward. Through 150 plus health camps and door-to-door sensitization programs, it has managed to cover well over half a million women in six states namely Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi. The most important approach has been to ensure that linguistic and cultural barriers are eliminated through simple and easy to understand language and examples.

The effort also uses the strength of traditional knowledge, encouraging the easy Ayurvedic medication, as well as the current health behavior. This has ensured that the health information is more acceptable culturally and simpler to embrace among the women who feel insecure or fail to access conventional medicine. The provision of more than 500,000 sanitary pads has also brought a breakthrough that addresses one of the central pillars of menstrual health and how it affects the everyday lives of women.

Empowering Frontline Workers: A Sustainable Model

To achieve long term sustainability and scalability of the mission, the group of Dr. Vohra has trained frontline health workers such as ASHA and Jeevika workers. These local community leaders are reliable channels, and the local community expands the network of the “Mission Jugnu” even further beyond the starting camps. This model sees to it that health education and support does not occur once but continuously.

This is already having an effect wherein success stories of women who have struggled against infertility and other severe health conditions after undergoing the proper knowledge and assistance have already been recorded. Dr. Vohra ended with an excellent admonition: that equipping one woman with health information can trigger a wave effect that will change the lives of her family and her subsequent posterity. Mission Jugnu could be a manifestation of the belief that the only way real people can be transformed in society is through its women health and well-being.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.

