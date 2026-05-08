Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report

Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): The weather is going to be really warm today. It will probably get very hot with the temperature going up to 35°C or 37°C. At night the temperature will go down to 22°C or 24°C. There will be some wind coming from the east to northwest. It will not be strong enough to make a big difference. As the day ends and it gets darker there might be some clouds in areas.. In some places there could be thunder and lightning late at night or early in the morning of the next day. Overall the weather will be hot and sunny with some clouds and wind that will give us a break. The weather will be like this for most of the day with small changes. The weather will be hot and sunny, with the temperature and sunshine being the things to worry about.
The temperature in Delhi today is going to be 26 °C . The maximum temperature in Delhi might be 34 °C . The temperature in Delhi will stay 26 °C all day. The wind in Delhi will blow at a speed of around 5.18.
The sun in Delhi will rise at 05:35 AM. The sun in Delhi will set at 07:00 PM on Friday.
The weather in Delhi for the seven days is like this.
- The temperature in Delhi will be 34 °C on Friday.
- The temperature in Delhi will be 41 °C on Saturday.
- The temperature in Delhi will be 42 °C on Sunday.
- The temperature in Delhi will be 44 °C on Monday.
- The temperature in Delhi will be 44 °C on Tuesday.
- The temperature in Delhi will be 44 °C on Wednesday.
- The temperature in Delhi will be 46 °C , on Thursday.
- Noida & Ghaziabad: Clear sky with temperatures rising gradually.
- Gurugram : Mainly clear weather with dry conditions.
J & K Weather
Minimum: 8°C
Maximum: 16°C
Cool weather and light rain is possible in higher valleys, with breezy conditions dominating the region of Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi-NCR Weather
Minimum: 25°C
Maximum: 38°C
Delhi continues under dry and hot conditions and wind speed remains moderate at around 5 kmph, but the heat index feels higher due to low humidity. Nights remain slightly warm.
Uttar Pradesh Weather
Minimum: 22°C
Maximum: 37°C
The weather in Uttar Pradesh will be dry and mainly clear. It is going to get really hot during the day. That will be uncomfortable. The western districts of Uttar Pradesh may feel like they are, in a heatwave because it will be so hot when the temperatures keep rising. The air is dry. Uttar Pradesh will have to deal with this weather.
Punjab Weather
Minimum: 23°C
Maximum: 35°C
Clear skies will stay. Temperatures will go up. Farm areas might have trouble, with soil. Dry conditions keep making soil moisture levels go down. The dry soil can cause moisture stress. Farmers should watch their soil moisture levels.
Rajasthan Weather
Minimum: 26°C
Maximum: 33°C
Rajasthan is still having a tough time, with the heat. The western districts are expected to get even hotter with temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius. The dusty winds are making it hard to see clearly.
Gujarat Weather
Minimum: 29°C
Maximum: 44°C
The city is really hot today. It is going to stay hot for a while. The heatwave is not going away soon. The temperature, at night is also going to remain high. The heatwave conditions are likely to persist. The night temperatures of the city are also going to remain elevated.
Madhya Pradesh Weather
Minimum:38°C
Maximum: 43°C
Scattered thunderstorms will happen over the state. Some places might get heavy rain and lightning. Some areas may experience dusty conditions with isolated storms .
Mumbai Weather
Minimum: 29°C
Maximum: 32°C
Mumbai does not change much because it is near the sea. The weather in Mumbai is always very sticky and uncomfortable. This is because the air is very humid. It is humid all the time in Mumbai the humidity is always above 70%. When the sea breeze blows it makes us feel a little better.. Mumbai is always warm and humid. The weather, in Mumbai feels warm and humid all day.
Karnataka Weather
Minimum: 18°C
Maximum: 32°C
Interior Karnataka has weather in the morning. It is quite comfortable. However it gets warmer in the afternoon. Temperatures go up. It feels warm in most places. There might be some rain, in the southern districts. This brings some relief from the heat.
Chennai Weather
Minimum: 27°C
Maximum: 36°C
The weather in Interior Karnataka is really nice in the morning. It feels great when you are out and about.. As the day goes on it starts to get hotter. Karnataka gets warmer in the afternoon. Sometimes it might even drizzle a bit in the southern parts of Karnataka. the weather in Karnataka feel cooler, for a short time.
Hyderabad Weather
Minimum: 27°C
Maximum: 37°C
Hyderabad will have dry weather during the day. At night it will be a bit cooler. There will be some wind but it will not provide much relief from the heat.
Indian Weather Update Today: 8 May 2026
|Region/City
|Minimum Temp
|Maximum Temp
|Weather Conditions
|Delhi and NCR
|26°C
|38°C
|Hot and sunny weather with light winds from east to northwest. Dry and warm conditions throughout the day with moderate winds around 5 km/h. Cloud formation likely by evening with chances of thunder and lightning late night or early morning. Sunrise: 05:35 AM, Sunset: 07:00 PM.
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8°C
|16°C
|Cool weather with chances of light rain in higher valleys and breezy conditions.
|Uttar Pradesh
|22°C
|37°C
|Dry and mainly clear weather. Western districts may experience heatwave-like conditions.
|Punjab
|23°C
|35°C
|Clear skies with rising temperatures. Dry soil conditions may affect farming and moisture levels.
|Rajasthan
|26°C
|33°C
|Extreme heat continues, especially in western districts where temperatures may touch 44°C. Dusty winds likely.
|Gujarat
|29°C
|44°C
|Persistent heatwave conditions with high day and night temperatures.
|Madhya Pradesh
|38°C
|43°C
|Scattered thunderstorms, isolated heavy rain, lightning, and dusty conditions expected.
|Mumbai
|29°C
|32°C
|Warm and humid weather due to sea influence. Humidity remains above 70% with occasional sea breeze relief.
|Karnataka
|18°C
|32°C
|Comfortable mornings turning warmer in the afternoon. Light rain possible in southern districts.
|Chennai
|27°C
|36°C
|Warm afternoons with possible drizzle in some southern areas bringing temporary relief.
|Hyderabad
|27°C
|37°C
|Dry weather during the day with slightly cooler nights and mild winds.
Top Metro Cities Weather Forecast (Next 5 Days)
|City
|09 May
|10 May
|11 May
|12 May
|13 May
|Delhi
|41°C / 28°C
|42°C / 29°C
|44°C / 30°C
|44°C / 31°C
|44°C / 31°C
|Mumbai
|33°C / 29°C
|33°C / 28°C
|32°C / 28°C
|32°C / 28°C
|32°C / 28°C
|Chennai
|37°C / 28°C
|38°C / 28°C
|37°C / 27°C
|36°C / 27°C
|36°C / 27°C
|Hyderabad
|38°C / 28°C
|39°C / 28°C
|40°C / 29°C
|39°C / 28°C
|38°C / 28°C
|Kolkata
|36°C / 28°C
|37°C / 28°C
|36°C / 27°C
|35°C / 27°C
|35°C / 26°C
|Bengaluru
|31°C / 19°C
|32°C / 19°C
|33°C / 20°C
|32°C / 19°C
|31°C / 19°C
Major States Weather Forecast (Next 5 Days)
|State
|09 May
|10 May
|11 May
|12 May
|13 May
|Uttar Pradesh
|39°C / 24°C
|40°C / 25°C
|42°C / 26°C
|43°C / 27°C
|43°C / 28°C
|Rajasthan
|45°C / 27°C
|46°C / 28°C
|46°C / 29°C
|47°C / 30°C
|47°C / 31°C
|Punjab
|37°C / 24°C
|39°C / 25°C
|40°C / 26°C
|41°C / 27°C
|41°C / 27°C
|Gujarat
|45°C / 30°C
|45°C / 31°C
|46°C / 31°C
|46°C / 32°C
|45°C / 31°C
|Madhya Pradesh
|42°C / 29°C
|41°C / 28°C
|42°C / 29°C
|43°C / 30°C
|43°C / 30°C
|Karnataka
|31°C / 19°C
|32°C / 19°C
|33°C / 20°C
|32°C / 19°C
|31°C / 19°C
Sunrise and Sunset Timings Today Top Indian Cities
|City
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Delhi
|05:35 AM
|07:00 PM
|Mumbai
|06:07 AM
|07:05 PM
|Bengaluru
|05:56 AM
|06:29 PM
|Chennai
|05:45 AM
|06:19 PM
|Kolkata
|05:00 AM
|06:03 PM
|Hyderabad
|05:49 AM
|06:32 PM
|Ahmedabad
|06:02 AM
|07:06 PM
|Pune
|06:04 AM
|06:58 PM
|Jaipur
|05:43 AM
|06:57 PM
|Lucknow
|05:23 AM
|06:42 PM
|Kanpur
|05:26 AM
|06:45 PM
|Nagpur
|05:39 AM
|06:36 PM
|Indore
|05:50 AM
|06:51 PM
|Patna
|05:08 AM
|06:18 PM
|Surat
|06:04 AM
|07:05 PM
|Bhopal
|05:43 AM
|06:45 PM
|Chandigarh
|05:34 AM
|06:58 PM
|Ludhiana
|05:36 AM
|07:01 PM
|Guwahati
|04:36 AM
|05:45 PM
|Agra
|05:34 AM
|06:54 PM
Top Rain Prediction Cities in India
|City
|Rain Prediction
|Weather Conditions
|Guwahati
|Heavy Rain Likely
|Thunderstorms with strong winds and lightning possible.
|Shillong
|Moderate to Heavy Rain
|Cloudy skies with continuous showers expected.
|Bengaluru
|Light to Moderate Rain
|Evening showers likely in several areas.
|Kochi
|Moderate Rain
|Humid weather with scattered thunderstorms.
|Chennai
|Light Rain Chances
|Isolated drizzle possible during evening hours.
|Hyderabad
|Thunderstorm Chances
|Dusty winds with isolated rain activity.
|Bhopal
|Thunderstorms Expected
|Lightning and short intense rainfall possible.
|Imphal
|Heavy Rain Alert
|Thunderstorms and gusty winds likely.
|Agartala
|Moderate Rain
|Cloudy weather with scattered showers.
|Gangtok
|Heavy Rain Likely
|Hilly regions may experience persistent rainfall.
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Saniya Siddique is a skilled Content Writer with a background in Journalism. Specializes in creating engaging, accurate, and audience-focused content, with expertise in news writing, digital media, and writing trendy articles on buzz and entertainment.