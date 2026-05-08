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Home > India News > Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report

Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report

Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Hot and dry weather is affecting most parts of India including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Hyderabad, and Jammu & Kashmir with rising daytime temperatures.

Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 11:16 IST

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Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report

Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): The weather is going to be really warm today. It will probably get very hot with the temperature going up to 35°C or 37°C. At night the temperature will go down to 22°C or 24°C. There will be some wind coming from the east to northwest. It will not be strong enough to make a big difference. As the day ends and it gets darker there might be some clouds in areas.. In some places there could be thunder and lightning late at night or early in the morning of the next day. Overall the weather will be hot and sunny with some clouds and wind that will give us a break. The weather will be like this for most of the day with small changes. The weather will be hot and sunny, with the temperature and sunshine being the things to worry about.

The temperature in Delhi today is going to be 26 °C . The maximum temperature in Delhi might be 34 °C  . The temperature in Delhi will stay 26 °C   all day. The wind in Delhi will blow at a speed of around 5.18.

The sun in Delhi will rise at 05:35 AM. The sun in Delhi will set at 07:00 PM on Friday.

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The weather in Delhi for the seven days is like this.

  • The temperature in Delhi will be 34 °C  on Friday.
  • The temperature in Delhi will be 41 °C   on Saturday.
  • The temperature in Delhi will be 42 °C  on Sunday.
  • The temperature in Delhi will be 44 °C   on Monday.
  • The temperature in Delhi will be 44 °C   on Tuesday.
  • The temperature in Delhi will be 44 °C  on Wednesday.
  • The temperature in Delhi will be 46 °C  , on Thursday.
NCR  Highlights
  • Noida & Ghaziabad: Clear sky  with temperatures rising gradually.
  • Gurugram : Mainly clear weather with dry conditions. 

J & K Weather 

 Minimum: 8°C 

 Maximum: 16°C

Cool weather  and light rain is possible in higher valleys, with breezy conditions dominating the region of Jammu and Kashmir 

Delhi-NCR Weather 

 Minimum: 25°C 

 Maximum: 38°C

Delhi continues under dry and hot conditions and wind speed remains moderate at around 5 kmph, but the heat index feels higher due to low humidity. Nights remain slightly warm. 

Uttar Pradesh Weather 

 Minimum: 22°C

 Maximum: 37°C

The weather in Uttar Pradesh will be dry and mainly clear. It is going to get really hot during the day. That will be uncomfortable. The western districts of Uttar Pradesh may feel like they are, in a heatwave because it will be so hot when the temperatures keep rising. The air is dry. Uttar Pradesh will have to deal with this weather.

Punjab Weather 

 Minimum: 23°C

 Maximum: 35°C

Clear skies will stay. Temperatures will go up. Farm areas might have trouble, with soil. Dry conditions keep making soil moisture levels go down. The dry soil can cause moisture stress. Farmers should watch their soil moisture levels.

Rajasthan Weather 

 Minimum: 26°C

 Maximum: 33°C

Rajasthan is still having a tough time, with the heat. The western districts are expected to get even hotter with temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius. The dusty winds are making it hard to see clearly.

Gujarat Weather

 Minimum: 29°C

 Maximum: 44°C

The city is really hot today. It is going to stay hot for a while. The heatwave is not going away soon. The temperature, at night is also going to remain high. The heatwave conditions are likely to persist. The night temperatures of the city are also going to remain elevated.

Madhya Pradesh Weather

 Minimum:38°C

 Maximum: 43°C

Scattered thunderstorms will happen over the state. Some places might get heavy rain and lightning.  Some areas may experience dusty conditions with isolated storms .

Mumbai Weather 

 Minimum: 29°C 

 Maximum: 32°C

Mumbai does not change much because it is near the sea. The weather in Mumbai is always very sticky and uncomfortable. This is because the air is very humid. It is humid all the time in Mumbai the humidity is always above 70%. When the sea breeze blows it makes us feel a little better.. Mumbai is always warm and humid. The weather, in Mumbai feels warm and humid all day.

Karnataka Weather 

 Minimum: 18°C 

 Maximum: 32°C

Interior Karnataka has weather in the morning. It is quite comfortable. However it gets warmer in the afternoon. Temperatures go up. It feels warm in most places.  There might be some rain, in the southern districts. This brings some relief from the heat.

Chennai Weather 

 Minimum: 27°C

 Maximum: 36°C

The weather in Interior Karnataka is really nice in the morning. It feels great when you are out and about.. As the day goes on it starts to get hotter. Karnataka gets warmer in the afternoon. Sometimes it might even drizzle a bit in the southern parts of  Karnataka. the weather in Karnataka feel cooler, for a short time.

Hyderabad Weather 

 Minimum: 27°C

 Maximum: 37°C

Hyderabad will have dry weather during the day. At night it will be a bit cooler. There will be some wind but it will not provide much relief from the heat.

Indian Weather Update Today: 8 May 2026

Region/City Minimum Temp Maximum Temp Weather Conditions
Delhi and NCR 26°C 38°C Hot and sunny weather with light winds from east to northwest. Dry and warm conditions throughout the day with moderate winds around 5 km/h. Cloud formation likely by evening with chances of thunder and lightning late night or early morning. Sunrise: 05:35 AM, Sunset: 07:00 PM.
Jammu and Kashmir 8°C 16°C Cool weather with chances of light rain in higher valleys and breezy conditions.
Uttar Pradesh 22°C 37°C Dry and mainly clear weather. Western districts may experience heatwave-like conditions.
Punjab 23°C 35°C Clear skies with rising temperatures. Dry soil conditions may affect farming and moisture levels.
Rajasthan 26°C 33°C Extreme heat continues, especially in western districts where temperatures may touch 44°C. Dusty winds likely.
Gujarat 29°C 44°C Persistent heatwave conditions with high day and night temperatures.
Madhya Pradesh 38°C 43°C Scattered thunderstorms, isolated heavy rain, lightning, and dusty conditions expected.
Mumbai 29°C 32°C Warm and humid weather due to sea influence. Humidity remains above 70% with occasional sea breeze relief.
Karnataka 18°C 32°C Comfortable mornings turning warmer in the afternoon. Light rain possible in southern districts.
Chennai 27°C 36°C Warm afternoons with possible drizzle in some southern areas bringing temporary relief.
Hyderabad 27°C 37°C Dry weather during the day with slightly cooler nights and mild winds.

Top Metro Cities Weather Forecast (Next 5 Days)

City 09 May 10 May 11 May 12 May 13 May
Delhi 41°C / 28°C 42°C / 29°C 44°C / 30°C 44°C / 31°C 44°C / 31°C
Mumbai 33°C / 29°C 33°C / 28°C 32°C / 28°C 32°C / 28°C 32°C / 28°C
Chennai 37°C / 28°C 38°C / 28°C 37°C / 27°C 36°C / 27°C 36°C / 27°C
Hyderabad 38°C / 28°C 39°C / 28°C 40°C / 29°C 39°C / 28°C 38°C / 28°C
Kolkata 36°C / 28°C 37°C / 28°C 36°C / 27°C 35°C / 27°C 35°C / 26°C
Bengaluru 31°C / 19°C 32°C / 19°C 33°C / 20°C 32°C / 19°C 31°C / 19°C

Major States Weather Forecast (Next 5 Days)

State 09 May 10 May 11 May 12 May 13 May
Uttar Pradesh 39°C / 24°C 40°C / 25°C 42°C / 26°C 43°C / 27°C 43°C / 28°C
Rajasthan 45°C / 27°C 46°C / 28°C 46°C / 29°C 47°C / 30°C 47°C / 31°C
Punjab 37°C / 24°C 39°C / 25°C 40°C / 26°C 41°C / 27°C 41°C / 27°C
Gujarat 45°C / 30°C 45°C / 31°C 46°C / 31°C 46°C / 32°C 45°C / 31°C
Madhya Pradesh 42°C / 29°C 41°C / 28°C 42°C / 29°C 43°C / 30°C 43°C / 30°C
Karnataka 31°C / 19°C 32°C / 19°C 33°C / 20°C 32°C / 19°C 31°C / 19°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings Today  Top Indian Cities

City Sunrise Sunset
Delhi 05:35 AM 07:00 PM
Mumbai 06:07 AM 07:05 PM
Bengaluru 05:56 AM 06:29 PM
Chennai 05:45 AM 06:19 PM
Kolkata 05:00 AM 06:03 PM
Hyderabad 05:49 AM 06:32 PM
Ahmedabad 06:02 AM 07:06 PM
Pune 06:04 AM 06:58 PM
Jaipur 05:43 AM 06:57 PM
Lucknow 05:23 AM 06:42 PM
Kanpur 05:26 AM 06:45 PM
Nagpur 05:39 AM 06:36 PM
Indore 05:50 AM 06:51 PM
Patna 05:08 AM 06:18 PM
Surat 06:04 AM 07:05 PM
Bhopal 05:43 AM 06:45 PM
Chandigarh 05:34 AM 06:58 PM
Ludhiana 05:36 AM 07:01 PM
Guwahati 04:36 AM 05:45 PM
Agra 05:34 AM 06:54 PM

Top Rain Prediction Cities in India

City Rain Prediction Weather Conditions
Guwahati Heavy Rain Likely Thunderstorms with strong winds and lightning possible.
Shillong Moderate to Heavy Rain Cloudy skies with continuous showers expected.
Bengaluru Light to Moderate Rain Evening showers likely in several areas.
Kochi Moderate Rain Humid weather with scattered thunderstorms.
Chennai Light Rain Chances Isolated drizzle possible during evening hours.
Hyderabad Thunderstorm Chances Dusty winds with isolated rain activity.
Bhopal Thunderstorms Expected Lightning and short intense rainfall possible.
Imphal Heavy Rain Alert Thunderstorms and gusty winds likely.
Agartala Moderate Rain Cloudy weather with scattered showers.
Gangtok Heavy Rain Likely Hilly regions may experience persistent rainfall.

Also Check Our Daily Weather Update Live Blog

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Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report
Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report
Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report
Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report

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