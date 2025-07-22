Weather Update Today: Heavy Monsoon Showers Predicted For Delhi NCR, Bihar And Other States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain in Delhi NCR today. The department also said that light to moderate showers will continue in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad throughout the week. A moderate spell of rain on Monday brought relief from the recent heatwave in these areas. Waterlogged roads and cooler winds marked the beginning of a more active monsoon phase in the region, according to the IMD’s latest forecast.

Monsoon Picks Up Pace in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Many districts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light rain today, while some areas may witness heavy showers with thunder and lightning. The IMD said the monsoon has regained momentum after a short break. In Bihar, several regions received widespread rainfall on Sunday, easing heat and humidity levels. The department issued alerts for more rain in parts of the state. Officials advised residents to stay prepared as rain and thunderstorms could impact daily activities.

Red Alert Issued for Uttarakhand

The IMD issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, including Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. In Jammu and Kashmir, the forecast shows intense rain between July 21 and 23. Himachal Pradesh is likely to see daily rainfall from July 21 to July 27. The IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh until July 23. People in hill states have been advised to avoid landslide-prone areas and check travel routes.

Western Coast Braces for Heavy Rainfall

The IMD also issued alerts for very heavy rainfall in coastal parts of Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from July 21 to 27. Intermittent but intense showers are likely during this time. The department issued similar warnings for parts of Karnataka, especially Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts.

Within 24 hours, these areas are expected to witness strong rains. On Sunday, Hangalore in Udupi district recorded the highest rainfall at 92 mm, followed by Gadag district with 77.1 mm.

