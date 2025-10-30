Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the remnants of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha will continue to influence West Bengal’s weather, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday (October 31) across several districts of north Bengal.

It has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim till October 31, as Cyclone Montha continues to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area.

The weather system, now weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh, is likely to move northwards toward east Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. However, before it fades further, the system is expected to drag enormous moisture towards Bengal, fuelling intense rain.

The IMD said the system, currently positioned over south Chhattisgarh, is likely to move northwards toward east Madhya Pradesh and lose further strength over the next 24 hours. Despite weakening, it will continue to pull moisture towards eastern and northern states, triggering sustained rainfall.

(A) Well Marked Low Pressure area over east #Vidarbha and adjoining south #Chhattisgarh

The #Well_Marked_Low Pressure Area [Remnant ofSevere Cyclonic Storm “#Montha”] over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh moved north-northwestwards and lay over the same region at… pic.twitter.com/0v2qrYLWI3 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 30, 2025

Rainfall forecast:

Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rain likely till Saturday (Oct 31).

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim: Rain expected from October 30 to November 1.

Bihar & Jharkhand: Light to moderate showers on October 30–31.

In a fresh update, IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim till October 31, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 31 as the system draws moisture into the region.

According to IMD, districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are expected to receive 7–20 cm of rainfall, especially on Friday. The downpour may spill into Saturday, particularly in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, where rivers are already swollen due to continuous rain.

Authorities have issued warnings for possible landslides in the hilly districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong as saturated soil increases the risk of slope failure and disruptions to road connectivity.

Meanwhile, the southern part of Bengal is also poised for rain. Birbhum, Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman, and Purulia are likely to see heavy showers till Friday, while Kolkata and adjoining districts may witness light to moderate rain.

In the Arabian Sea, a separate weather system a depression over the East central Arabian Sea remains stationary and is projected to move north-northwestwards over the next 36 hours, but the IMD has clarified that it is not expected to make landfall on the Indian coast.

Even in its weakened form, Cyclone Montha continues to leave its imprint not as a violent storm anymore, but through continuous sheets of rain affecting large parts of eastern India.

ALSO READ: Justice Surya Kant Appointed As 53rd Chief Justice Of India, To Take Charge On November 24