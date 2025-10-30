LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance latest crime news bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance latest crime news bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance latest crime news bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance latest crime news bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance latest crime news bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance latest crime news bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance latest crime news bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance latest crime news bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > India > Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

Cyclone Montha’s remnant, now a well-marked low-pressure area over south Chhattisgarh, will bring heavy rain in West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim till Oct 31. IMD warns of very heavy rain in Bihar and isolated extremely heavy rain over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Cyclone Montha’s remnants to drench eastern and northern India. (Photo: ANI)
Cyclone Montha’s remnants to drench eastern and northern India. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 30, 2025 21:49:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the remnants of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha will continue to influence West Bengal’s weather, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday (October 31) across several districts of north Bengal.

It has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim till October 31, as Cyclone Montha continues to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area.

The weather system, now weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh, is likely to move northwards toward east Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. However, before it fades further, the system is expected to drag enormous moisture towards Bengal, fuelling intense rain.

The IMD said the system, currently positioned over south Chhattisgarh, is likely to move northwards toward east Madhya Pradesh and lose further strength over the next 24 hours. Despite weakening, it will continue to pull moisture towards eastern and northern states, triggering sustained rainfall.

Rainfall forecast:

  • Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rain likely till Saturday (Oct 31).

  • Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim: Rain expected from October 30 to November 1.

  • Bihar & Jharkhand: Light to moderate showers on October 30–31.

In a fresh update, IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim till October 31, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 31 as the system draws moisture into the region.

According to IMD, districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are expected to receive 7–20 cm of rainfall, especially on Friday. The downpour may spill into Saturday, particularly in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, where rivers are already swollen due to continuous rain.

Authorities have issued warnings for possible landslides in the hilly districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong as saturated soil increases the risk of slope failure and disruptions to road connectivity.

Meanwhile, the southern part of Bengal is also poised for rain. Birbhum, Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman, and Purulia are likely to see heavy showers till Friday, while Kolkata and adjoining districts may witness light to moderate rain.

In the Arabian Sea, a separate weather system a depression over the East central Arabian Sea remains stationary and is projected to move north-northwestwards over the next 36 hours, but the IMD has clarified that it is not expected to make landfall on the Indian coast.

Even in its weakened form, Cyclone Montha continues to leave its imprint not as a violent storm anymore, but through continuous sheets of rain affecting large parts of eastern India.

ALSO READ: Justice Surya Kant Appointed As 53rd Chief Justice Of India, To Take Charge On November 24

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 9:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar heavy rainfallCyclone Monthahome-hero-pos-4north Bengal weatherSikkim rainfallUttar Pradesh weather updateWeather forecast tomorrow

RELATED News

Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Village To Supreme Court, The Rise Of India’s 53rd CJI

Justice Surya Kant Appointed As 53rd Chief Justice Of India, To Take Charge On November 24

SC’s Suo Motu Cognisance on ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams Welcomed by Experts as a Crucial Step

Delhi Police Opposes Bail Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In UAPA Case; Calls Anti-CAA Protests ‘Pre-Planned Conspiracy’

Mumbai Hostage Drama: Rohit Arya Who Kidnapped 20 Children Dead After Being Shot During Rescue Operation

LATEST NEWS

Dularchand Yadav Lalu’s Right-Hand Man Shot Dead Amid Bihar Campaign Chaos

Hamas Hands Over Coffins To Red Cross, Israel Accuses Group of Faking Hostage Recovery

Will Rain Ruin India vs Australia 2nd T20I At Melbourne Cricket Ground? Check Weather Report

DLF Q2 Results: Profit Drops To 15% YoY But Meets Street Estimates, Is the Real Estate Giant Losing Steam?

Google Offers Free Gemini AI To All Jio Subscribers, Bets Big On India’s AI Boom

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Why Did India Women and Australia Women Cricketers Wear Black Armbands During Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Reliance And Google Partners: The AI Alliance That Could Redefine India’s Digital Future

Artificial Intelligence To Become Part Of School Syllabus From Class 3, Says Education Ministry

Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens
Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens
Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens
Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

QUICK LINKS