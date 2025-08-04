Home > India > Weaver Crafts ‘Operation Sindoor’ Shawl to Honour Modi and Armed Forces

Weaver Crafts ‘Operation Sindoor’ Shawl to Honour Modi and Armed Forces

Renowned weaver Nalla Vijay Kumar honors Indian women soldiers with a golden silk shawl, “Operation Sindhoor,” blending patriotism and artistry, to be gifted to PM Modi on National Handloom Day.

Renowned handloom artist Nalla Vijay Kumar, recipient of the Chenetha Kala Ratna award, has once again brought global attention to Sircilla’s weaving legacy. Following in the footsteps of his father, Nalla Parandhamulu — who in 1987 crafted the world’s first silk saree that could fit inside a matchbox — Vijay has continued the legacy with remarkable innovation.

Among his many creations are sarees that fit in matchboxes, colour-changing sarees, three-pallu sarees, perfumed silk sarees, and designs using banana and lotus fibres. He has also woven gold and silver sarees and crafted a silk saree that fits inside a ring box.

Responding emotionally to the recent terrorist attack on Indian women soldiers in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the entire nation stands united in condemning the act. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi led from the front, energised our armed forces, and demonstrated India’s resolve. His leadership has shown the world the strength and valor of our armed forces,” he said.

In tribute, Vijay has woven a special golden silk shawl titled “Operation Sindhoor,” symbolising the bravery of Indian women soldiers and the decisive response of the armed forces. As a mark of gratitude, he announced that the shawl will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Handloom Day (August 7).

“As a handloom artist and proud citizen, I felt compelled to express my solidarity through art. This shawl is a salute to the courage of our armed forces and a token of appreciation to the Prime Minister for his leadership,” Vijay Kumar said.

With this tribute, Vijay continues to blend patriotism with artistry, upholding the rich cultural legacy of Sircilla on the national stage.

