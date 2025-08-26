Week-Long Rain In Delhi? Here’s What It Means For Travel, Traffic And The Yamuna

Following sultry conditions for days, Delhi greeted fresh showers on Tuesday morning, providing relief from humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that lasting rainfall may lead to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in coming weeks, which might disrupt the daily routines of the national capital and adjoining areas. For example, just before 8:30 am on Monday, several weather stations in Delhi recorded areal average rainfall of 13 mm over the last 24 hours, with 100 percent humidity. Though the showers have mitigated heat conditions, they also pose the threat of waterlogging, potholed roads, and densely packed traffic jams on the city’s roads.

Travel Advisories issued by Airlines

IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have issued travel advisories amid rains. Airlines have requested the passengers to verify the status of flights before heading out for the airport. Passengers are also requested to report early at flights to stay clear of delays caused by traffic jams and water-logged roads. Some commuters have already reported worsening road conditions and have requested action from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Travel Advisory 🌦️ It is a rainy start in #Delhi, with gentle showers expected throughout the day. Though conditions are not severe, some roads may be slower than usual. If you are flying today, we suggest checking your flight status and setting out early. Our teams are… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 25, 2025

Why Yamuna River Water Level Is Concerning

In addition to the rain prediction, rising water levels of Yamuna river are a big worry for Delhi residents. After the rain on Monday, the Yamuna remains above its danger level and low-lying areas remain at the ravages of flooding. For the people who live along its banks this means yet another threat of displacement for the monsoon season.

The heavy flooding is not the only chronic situation concerning the Yamuna, there is a severe issue with pollution. Delhi recently approved an investment of ₹3140 crore to construct 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants (D-STPs). These plants will treat wastewater before it gets released into the Yamuna and better control the natural toxic contaminants and pollution of the river water.

Experts have raised alarms about the harmful ammonia content of Delhi’s water linked to untreated sewage contaminating the Yamuna. Ammonia is highly toxic and high levels can result in exposure including nausea, vomiting, memory impairment, and it can damage the kidneys. It is also especially harmful to infants and anyone with compromised health status.

A Double-Edged Crisis for Residents

In fact, the Yamuna river is a lifeline as well as a danger for the residents of the low-lying colonies. High water levels pose the threat of flooding. “Every monsoon, we worry that we will lose our houses. But round the year, we worry about what is in the water we drink,” said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Yamuna Pushta.

