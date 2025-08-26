LIVE TV
Home > India > Week-Long Rain In Delhi? Here's What It Means For Travel, Traffic And The Yamuna

Week-Long Rain In Delhi? Here’s What It Means For Travel, Traffic And The Yamuna

Delhi woke up to fresh showers, with IMD predicting a week-long rainy spell. Airlines issued advisories as waterlogging may disrupt traffic and flights. Meanwhile, Yamuna flows near danger mark, raising flood and pollution concerns for residents.

Delhi rains return with a week-long forecast. (Photo: ANI)
Delhi rains return with a week-long forecast. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: August 26, 2025 08:09:31 IST

Following sultry conditions for days, Delhi greeted fresh showers on Tuesday morning, providing relief from humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that lasting rainfall may lead to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in coming weeks, which might disrupt the daily routines of the national capital and adjoining areas. For example, just before 8:30 am on Monday, several weather stations in Delhi recorded areal average rainfall of 13 mm over the last 24 hours, with 100 percent humidity. Though the showers have mitigated heat conditions, they also pose the threat of waterlogging, potholed roads, and densely packed traffic jams on the city’s roads.

Travel Advisories issued by Airlines

IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have issued travel advisories amid rains. Airlines have requested the passengers to verify the status of flights before heading out for the airport. Passengers are also requested to report early at flights to stay clear of delays caused by traffic jams and water-logged roads. Some commuters have already reported worsening road conditions and have requested action from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Why Yamuna River Water Level Is Concerning

In addition to the rain prediction, rising water levels of Yamuna river are a big worry for Delhi residents. After the rain on Monday, the Yamuna remains above its danger level and low-lying areas remain at the ravages of flooding. For the people who live along its banks this means yet another threat of displacement for the monsoon season. 

The heavy flooding is not the only chronic situation concerning the Yamuna, there is a severe issue with pollution. Delhi recently approved an investment of ₹3140 crore to construct 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants (D-STPs). These plants will treat wastewater before it gets released into the Yamuna and better control the natural toxic contaminants and pollution of the river water.

Experts have raised alarms about the harmful ammonia content of Delhi’s water linked to untreated sewage contaminating the Yamuna. Ammonia is highly toxic and high levels can result in exposure including nausea, vomiting, memory impairment, and it can damage the kidneys. It is also especially harmful to infants and anyone with compromised health status.

A Double-Edged Crisis for Residents

In fact, the Yamuna river is a lifeline as well as a danger for the residents of the low-lying colonies. High water levels pose the threat of flooding. “Every monsoon, we worry that we will lose our houses. But round the year, we worry about what is in the water we drink,” said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Yamuna Pushta.

Tags: Delhi rainsDelhi travel Advisorydelhi weather update

Week-Long Rain In Delhi? Here's What It Means For Travel, Traffic And The Yamuna

