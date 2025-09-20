LIVE TV
Home > India > "What could be more shameful than this?": Former J-K DGP on Yasin Malik's claims

"What could be more shameful than this?": Former J-K DGP on Yasin Malik's claims

"What could be more shameful than this?": Former J-K DGP on Yasin Malik's claims

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 10:56:08 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid has criticised JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s claim that he briefed then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after meeting Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, calling it a “matter of shame” for the government of that time.

Malik, convicted in terror-related cases and serving a life sentence in a 2017 terror-funding case, claimed in a sworn affidavit that he had travelled to Pakistan, met Hafiz Saeed, and subsequently briefed Manmohan Singh.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Vaid said it was shocking that someone involved in killings could have been used for “diplomatic purposes.”

“What could be more shameful than this? Yasin Malik’s affidavit states that he travelled to Pakistan, met with Hafiz Saeed, and subsequently briefed then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh upon his return. This means you are using a murderer like Yasin Malik, who killed five of your air force men and killed so many Kashmiri Hindu pandits,” Vaid said.

He added, “A murderer is being used as a diplomat to approach Hafiz Saeed, who is an India-hater and heads the Lashkar-e-Taiba and is responsible for killing thousands of Indians… I leave it to the people of this country to decide what kind of government they want… It is such a disgrace to have such diplomacy and government.”

A day earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik claimed before the Delhi High Court that far from being a terrorist, he was repeatedly engaged by six successive Indian governments from VP Singh to Manmohan Singh to participate in peace initiatives on Kashmir.

He alleged that meetings facilitated by the Indian establishment were later “twisted” to portray him as a conspirator.

Malik, who is serving a life sentence in a 2017 terror-funding case, made these assertions in detailed written submissions filed in response to the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) appeal seeking the death penalty against him.

According to Malik, his engagement began in the early 2000s when the then Intelligence Bureau (IB) Special Director Ajit Doval visited him in jail to convey the Vajpayee government’s interest in a peace process. He said Doval later arranged meetings with IB Director Shyamal Dutta and National Security Advisor Brajesh Mishra, who asked for his support for the Ramzan ceasefire. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Ajit Dovaldiplomatic-outragedisgraceful-diplomacyex-jk-dgpHafiz Saeedindiajammu and kashmirLashkar-e-TaibaNational Investigation Agencypakistanpm-manmohan-singhsp-vaidterror-related-casesYasin Malik

"What could be more shameful than this?": Former J-K DGP on Yasin Malik's claims

"What could be more shameful than this?": Former J-K DGP on Yasin Malik's claims
"What could be more shameful than this?": Former J-K DGP on Yasin Malik's claims
"What could be more shameful than this?": Former J-K DGP on Yasin Malik's claims
"What could be more shameful than this?": Former J-K DGP on Yasin Malik's claims

QUICK LINKS