‘What Did The Residents Of Prayagraj Get Besides Waterlogging’, Akhilesh Yadav Criticises UP Government Over Floods In Varanasi And Prayagraj

The Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over the large portions of Varanasi and Prayagraj remaining under the water due to heavy rains. In a post on X, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh made a post in Hindi which when translated to English means, ““After spending 20 thousand crore in Prayagraj, what did the residents of Prayagraj get besides waterlogging? The water filled in the deep pits of corruption is exposing the shady dealings of BJP’s scams and swindles. Where have the BJP folks, who poured water on the concept of a smart city, disappeared with their respective boats?”

प्रयागराज में 20 हज़ार करोड़ खर्च करने के बाद प्रयागवासियों को जलभराव के सिवा और क्या मिला? भ्रष्टाचार के गहरे गड्ढों में भरा पानी भाजपाई घपलों-घोटालों के गोरखधंधे का भंडाफोड़ कर रहा है। स्मार्ट सिटी की संकल्पना पर पानी फेरनेवाले भाजपाई अपनी-अपनी नाव लेकर कहाँ गायब हो गये हैं। pic.twitter.com/gJTIjBN9gC — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 3, 2025

Water level of Ganga in Varanasi breaches the danger mark

Akhilesh Yadav’s comments on the floods in Varanasi and Prayagraj have come on X when the residents in these areas are facing many problems due to the flooding. According to a Hindustan Times report, the water level of Ganga in Varanasi has surpassed the danger mark of 71.26 on August 03, 2025, Sunday. Due to the soaring water levels, all 84 ghats were submerged and also a flood like situation has occured in more than 24 localities and over 32 villages in the district. Due to the flooding, approximately 6,583 people have been displaced in the district. Now, they are forced to relocate to safer areas, including flood relief camps and other shelters.

Ganga aarti now being conducted on rooftops

According to the PTI, as a precautionary measure, the famed Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh ghat is now being conducted on rooftops. Meanwhile, the cremations at Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats are being performed on elevated platforms.

As a precautionary measure, the district authorities have imposed a ban on boat movement in the river.

