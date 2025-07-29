Home > India > Why Did The Encounter Happen Yesterday Only? Akhilesh Yadav Questions On The Coincidence Of Pahalgam Encounter A Day Ahead of Parliament Sesson

Why Did The Encounter Happen Yesterday Only? Akhilesh Yadav Questions On The Coincidence Of Pahalgam Encounter A Day Ahead of Parliament Sesson

Akhilesh Yadav questioned the timing of the Pahalgam encounter, asking why it occurred just a day before the Parliament session. He also raised doubts about past intelligence failures, including the Pulwama attack.

Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday raised strong concerns over the timing of the Pahalgam encounter, which took place just a day before the ongoing Parliament session.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Yadav asked, “Why did the encounter happen exactly yesterday? Was it a coincidence or something more?” He said such questions were natural given the sensitive national and political context.

Pulwama reference draws further scrutiny

Akhilesh also pointed to past intelligence failures and questioned the credibility of technological surveillance. “If the government claims to have strong technical and intelligence capabilities, why was the car loaded with RDX not intercepted during the Pulwama attack?” he asked. Yadav emphasized the importance of accountability and urged the government to reflect on its internal mechanisms and lapses.

Territorial concerns and border disputes brought into debate

In a broader attack on the BJP government, Yadav questioned changes in India’s territorial control since 2014. “When BJP came to power, what was the total area under India’s control? And what is it now?” he asked, citing sensitive regions like Pangong Lake, Galwan Valley, and Rezang La. He asked whether the government has concrete answers on these matters.

China conflict and Rafale aircraft performance questioned

Yadav also revisited India’s tensions with China, highlighting the military standoff and asking whether the government has used all its modern military resources efficiently. “You said we fought bravely against China, but I ask — those advanced aircraft you worshipped with lemons and chillies, how many of them actually flew?” he remarked, referring to the symbolic rituals performed on Rafale fighter jets.

Akhilesh Yadav clarified that the opposition does not support war but firmly supports peace at the borders. However, he maintained that the government must answer for military preparedness, territorial integrity, and intelligence lapses.

Barcelona’s New Away Kit And Kobe Bryant: Football Meets NBA
Why Did Sonakshi Sinha’s Brother Blame Saiyaara For Nikita Roy’s Box Office Failure?
