PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana is a landmark initiative launched to empower women in Bihar by promoting self-reliance and financial independence. Spearheaded by PM Modi and announced by CM Nitish Kumar, the scheme focuses on providing women with the resources and skills needed to start their own income-generating activities through direct financial support, skill training, and better market access. This program aims to strengthen rural livelihoods and uplift families, fostering women’s empowerment and driving economic growth across the state.

Direct Benefit to Women:

PM Modi will transfer Rs 10,000 each directly into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar in the first phase.

Total amount distributed in this phase Rs 7,500 crore.

Goal of the scheme:

The scheme aims to make women Aatmanirbhar by supporting self-employment and small businesses.

It focuses on creating livelihood opportunities of rural and urban women.

One woman per family:

Every family in Bihar can nominate one woman to receive financial help to start her income generating activity of choice.

Two Phase Financial Support:

First phase, each beneficiary is received Rs. 10,000 as an initiation grant to kick-start her work.

Second phase, after six months, progress will be reviewed.

Based on the performance, women may get additional financial assistance of upto Rs 2 lakh.

Skill Development Support:

Self-help group trainers will guide and train women to develop skills, manage businesses, and grow their ventures successfully.

Better Market Access:

Grameen Haat-Bazaar’s rural markets will be upgraded, giving women better platforms to sell and promote their products.

Boost Ahead of Elections:

This initiative is also seen as a strategic move to empower women voters and strengthen ruler livelihoods ahead of Bihar’s upcoming state election.

Official Approval:

The scheme was approved on August 29, 2025 during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It reflects the government’s strong commitment to women’s empowerment and economic growth.

This scheme not only provides financial support but also equips women with skills, training, and marketing opportunities, helping them achieve long-term independence and stability.