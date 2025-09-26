LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge

PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge

Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana aims to empower women by promoting self-employment and financial independence. In the first phase, 75 lakh women will receive Rs. 10,000 each, totaling Rs. 7,500 crore. After six months successfully, beneficiaries can get up to Rs. 2 lakh for business growth. The scheme also offers skill training and upgraded ruler markets to boost sales. Approved on August 29, 2025, this initiative strengthens women's livelihoods and plays a vital role in ruler development ahead for Bihar's state election.

PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 26, 2025 09:53:13 IST

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana is a landmark initiative launched to empower women in Bihar by promoting self-reliance and financial independence. Spearheaded by PM Modi and announced by CM Nitish Kumar, the scheme focuses on providing women with the resources and skills needed to start their own income-generating activities through direct financial support, skill training, and better market access. This program aims to strengthen rural livelihoods and uplift families, fostering women’s empowerment and driving economic growth across the state.

Direct Benefit to Women:

PM Modi will transfer Rs 10,000 each directly into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar in the first phase. 

  • Total amount distributed in this phase Rs 7,500 crore. 

Goal of the scheme:

  • The scheme aims to make women Aatmanirbhar by supporting self-employment and small businesses.
  • It focuses on creating livelihood opportunities of rural and urban women.

One woman per family:

  • Every family in Bihar can nominate one woman to receive financial help to start her income generating activity of choice.

Two Phase Financial Support:

  • First phase, each beneficiary is received Rs. 10,000 as an initiation grant to kick-start her work.
  • Second phase, after six months, progress will be reviewed.

Based on the performance, women may get additional financial assistance of upto Rs 2 lakh.

Skill Development Support:

  • Self-help group trainers will guide and train women to develop skills, manage businesses, and grow their ventures successfully. 

Better Market Access:

  • Grameen Haat-Bazaar’s rural markets will be upgraded, giving women better platforms to sell and promote their products.

Boost Ahead of Elections:

  • This initiative is also seen as a strategic move to empower women voters and strengthen ruler livelihoods ahead of Bihar’s upcoming state election.

Official Approval:

  • The scheme was approved on August 29, 2025 during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It reflects the government’s strong commitment to women’s empowerment and economic growth. 

This scheme not only provides financial support but also equips women with skills, training, and marketing opportunities, helping them achieve long-term independence and stability.

Tags: Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojanapm modi’Women Empowerment Schemes

RELATED News

"Will ensure no farmer suffers any losses," says MP CM Mohan Yadav
‘I Love Mahadev’ And ‘I Love Muhammad’ Trend Take Over Social Media: Here’s What’s Happening
BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives
Watch: Woman Stops Dalit Students From Using Common Path, Bombards Them With Caste Slurs In Tamil Nadu
"Big boost to Atmanirbharta": Defence expert Anil Gaur after Defence Ministry signs Rs 62,370 crore contract with HAL

LATEST NEWS

Trisha Vivek Thosar: Five Year Old Girl Steals The Spotlight at 71st National Film Awards 2025
Donald Trump Keeps Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir Waiting At Oval Office, Sounds Casual: ‘They May Be Somewhere’
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri ‘I Have No Support’
Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UN Security Council reforms
Awez Darbar Breaks Down On Bigg Boss 19 After Baseer Ali’s Comment, Says ‘Our Families Are Watching’
WATCH: Donald Trump Praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Calls General Asim Munir ‘A Great Guy,’ Then Announces 100% Pharma Tariffs The Same Day
Nagarjuna expresses "gratitude" as Delhi High Court offers protection to personality rights
'Tumbbad 2': Sohum Shah joins Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, teases "the journey begins"
Donald Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Indian Pharma Stocks Fall; Sun Pharma, Biocon, Lupin In Focus For The Day
Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs
PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge
PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge
PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge
PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge

QUICK LINKS