What Is Cyclone Ditwah: Check It’s Meaning Behind The Name And Its Landfall Timing

Cyclone Ditwah: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued widespread rain and thunderstorm warnings for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Kerala as ‘Cyclone Ditwah’ intensifies over the region. The system is expected to make landfall on November 30, bringing strong winds, lightning and heavy downpours across multiple southern states.

What ‘Ditwah’ Means

The name “Ditwah” suggested by Yemen means “lagoon.” It refers specifically to the famous Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, known for its rare marine biodiversity and striking coastal landscape.

Cyclone names in the region are chosen from a pre-approved list maintained by the WMO and the UN ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones, with each member country contributing names. “Ditwah” reflects Yemen’s rich maritime heritage.

Cyclone’s Path & Current Position

According to IMD, the cyclonic system is presently located over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It is projected to move toward the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–south Andhra Pradesh coastline by the early hours of November 30.

Cyclone Ditwah marks the 3rd Bay of Bengal cyclone to develop after the October–November monsoon season. As of 5:30 AM on Friday, the system was moving north-northwest at 7 kmph, positioned near latitude 8.2°N and longitude 81.1°E approximately:

50 km southwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka)

90 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka)

230 km north of Hambantota (Sri Lanka)

440 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India)

540 km south of Chennai (India)

IMD says the cyclone will continue tracking north-northwestward across Sri Lanka before emerging over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rain Alerts Across South India

With the system strengthening, IMD has warned of severe weather conditions in the coming days:

Tamil Nadu is expected to bear the brunt, with heavy to very heavy rainfall, and isolated extremely heavy showers likely between November 28 and 30.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Yanam are forecast to receive heavy rainfall, especially around November 30.

Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, and Telangana may witness isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning over the next few days.

IMD has advised residents in vulnerable coastal areas to remain alert as the cyclone nears the Indian coastline.

READ MORE: Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4, 5; For 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit: MEA