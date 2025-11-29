What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has rushed humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread destruction across the island nation. The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed two major transport aircraft, a C-130 and an IL-76, carrying paramilitary teams and essential relief material.

The aircraft took off from the Hindan Air Base on the night of November 28–29. In a post on X, the IAF said, “The Indian Air Force promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindan Air Base on the night of 28/29 Nov 2025, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 Tonnes of equipment to Colombo.”

Officials confirmed that essential rations and critical supplies have already been delivered to support the affected communities.

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu?

New Delhi started the operation as Sri Lanka grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which triggered catastrophic flooding.

Sharing the update, the IAF posted, “Operation Sagar Bandhu | Humanitarian Assistance. In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts.”

Reiterating India’s regional commitment, it added, “Reaffirming the spirit of Neighbourhood First, India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need.”

PM Modi Offers Condolences To Sri Lanka, Highlights ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences for the loss of lives in Sri Lanka, writing on X that he was praying for the “safety, comfort and swift recovery” of all those affected.

He said India had sent relief supplies and HADR assistance “in solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour” under Operation Sagar Bandhu, adding that the response aligns with the government’s “Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.”

The Prime Minister also tagged Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his post.

EAM S. Jaishankar Gives Update On Operation Sagar Bandhu

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared further updates on Saturday. In a post on X, he wrote, “Another @IAF_MCC IL-76 aircraft lands in Colombo with: 9 Tons Relief Material 2 Urban Search and Rescue Teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force Personnel.”

He added, “A total of around 27 tons of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way! India Sri Lanka. #OperationSagarBandhu continues…”

The first consignment of relief aid reached Sri Lanka earlier via the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline warship INS Udaigiri.

Another @IAF_MCC IL-76 aircraft lands in Colombo with: ➡️9 Tons Relief Material

Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka Battles Worst Flooding in Two Decades

Cyclone Ditwah has claimed 123 lives across Sri Lanka, while 130 people remain missing, according to AFP. Torrential rains triggered the country’s worst flooding in more than 20 years.

Nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated to state-run welfare centres after their homes were washed away. Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology warned early Saturday that risk levels remain extremely high in northern and central regions.

In its advisory, the agency said, “Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm (2 inches) are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces,” adding that strong winds could be expected across much of the island, home to about 22 million people.

Cyclone Ditwah Now Moves Toward Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ditwah made landfall in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, bringing widespread flooding and damage. The system is now moving northwards toward Tamil Nadu, where coastal areas have begun experiencing heavy rainfall. Authorities in the state have issued advisories for residents and tourists, according to the Press Trust of India.

