LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to rush humanitarian relief to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah unleashed catastrophic flooding across the island nation. The Indian Air Force deployed C-130 and IL-76 aircraft carrying over 80 NDRF personnel, critical equipment and 21 tonnes of relief supplies to Colombo.

India launches Operation Sagar Bandhu, sending IAF aircraft with relief supplies and NDRF teams to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka. Photo: X.
India launches Operation Sagar Bandhu, sending IAF aircraft with relief supplies and NDRF teams to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 29, 2025 14:49:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has rushed humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread destruction across the island nation. The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed two major transport aircraft, a C-130 and an IL-76, carrying paramilitary teams and essential relief material.

The aircraft took off from the Hindan Air Base on the night of November 28–29. In a post on X, the IAF said, “The Indian Air Force promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindan Air Base on the night of 28/29 Nov 2025, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 Tonnes of equipment to Colombo.”

Officials confirmed that essential rations and critical supplies have already been delivered to support the affected communities.

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu?

New Delhi started the operation as Sri Lanka grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which triggered catastrophic flooding.

Sharing the update, the IAF posted, “Operation Sagar Bandhu | Humanitarian Assistance. In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts.”

Reiterating India’s regional commitment, it added, “Reaffirming the spirit of Neighbourhood First, India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need.”

Also Read: Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; IMD Issues High Alert As Sri Lanka Death Toll Crosses 80

PM Modi Offers Condolences To Sri Lanka, Highlights ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences for the loss of lives in Sri Lanka, writing on X that he was praying for the “safety, comfort and swift recovery” of all those affected.

He said India had sent relief supplies and HADR assistance “in solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour” under Operation Sagar Bandhu, adding that the response aligns with the government’s “Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.”

The Prime Minister also tagged Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his post.

EAM S. Jaishankar Gives Update On Operation Sagar Bandhu

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared further updates on Saturday. In a post on X, he wrote, “Another @IAF_MCC IL-76 aircraft lands in Colombo with: 9 Tons Relief Material 2 Urban Search and Rescue Teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force Personnel.”

He added, “A total of around 27 tons of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way! India Sri Lanka. #OperationSagarBandhu continues…”

The first consignment of relief aid reached Sri Lanka earlier via the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline warship INS Udaigiri.

Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka Battles Worst Flooding in Two Decades

Cyclone Ditwah has claimed 123 lives across Sri Lanka, while 130 people remain missing, according to AFP. Torrential rains triggered the country’s worst flooding in more than 20 years.

Nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated to state-run welfare centres after their homes were washed away. Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology warned early Saturday that risk levels remain extremely high in northern and central regions.

In its advisory, the agency said, “Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm (2 inches) are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces,” adding that strong winds could be expected across much of the island, home to about 22 million people.

Cyclone Ditwah Now Moves Toward Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ditwah made landfall in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, bringing widespread flooding and damage. The system is now moving northwards toward Tamil Nadu, where coastal areas have begun experiencing heavy rainfall. Authorities in the state have issued advisories for residents and tourists, according to the Press Trust of India.

Also Read: Cyclone Ditwah Strikes Sri Lanka: Over 200,000 Affected, Death Toll Rises, And India Launches Operation Sagar Bandhu For Relief

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cyclone Ditwahhome-hero-pos-1Operation Sagar Bandhusri lanka floodsSri Lanka NewsWorld news

RELATED News

December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

Congress leaders submit report over Bihar, plan includes going solo without RJD, target AIMIM and strengthen organisation

Oxford Union Debate Row Sparks ‘Indo–Pak Face-Off’ After Pakistan Claims False Victory; Indian Lawyer Sai Deepak Calls It ‘Operation Manhoos Ki Phati Baniyan’

DGCA Halts A320 Operations Amid Airbus Software Update Alert

Airbus A320 Safety Alert: DGCA Orders Immediate Inspections Across A318–A321 Fleet

LATEST NEWS

Atharv Singh Highlights Role of Policy Convenings in Strengthening Modern Democracies

Café du Jardin Debuts at Asita Park: L’Opéra and DDA Introduce Delhi’s First Riverside French Outdoor Café

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

UPS Deadline Nears: Last Date November 30- Should You Switch From NPS? Know Benefits & How to Switch

Would You Spend ₹44,990 On Headphones? Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Launched In India With 60-Hour Battery, Premium Sound

Who Is Jodie Haydon? Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s New Wife – Age Gap, Past Relationships, Career & Family Details

Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence, Makes Big Claims On Charges Of Disrupting Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding, ‘Was Receiving Constant Threats’

UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’

Good News For Poco Users, HyperOS 3 Launched, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Model And AI Customization

How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120
What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120
What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120
What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

QUICK LINKS