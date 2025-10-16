What Is SIG 716 Assault Rifle? Indian Army To Get Advanced Night Sights As Defence Ministry Signs Rs 659 Crore Deal

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a contract worth Rs 659.47 crore for procuring Night Sights and related accessories for the 7.62×51 mm SIG 716 assault rifle, the ministry said in an official release.

The Night Sights, also known as image intensifiers, will help Indian Army soldiers make the most of the SIG 716’s longer effective range. They will allow accurate targeting up to 500 metres, even under starlit conditions, providing a significant improvement over the currently used Passive Night Sights (PNS).

The procurement has been classified as a Buy (Indian-IDDM) case, with over 51 per cent of the content being indigenous. This move is seen as a major step towards Aatmanirbharata, or self-reliance, in defence manufacturing.

According to the ministry, the initiative will also boost domestic defence industry capabilities and create opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) involved in making components and supplying raw materials.

The contract was signed on October 15, 2025, with a consortium led by MKU Ltd, along with Medbit Technologies Pvt Ltd. The Defence Ministry said that the new Night Sights will allow soldiers to exploit the longer effective range of the SIG 716 Assault Rifle fully, enhancing operational effectiveness in low-light conditions.

This procurement highlights India’s growing focus on modernising its armed forces while promoting domestic defence production. With over half the components made in India, the project not only strengthens military capabilities but also supports the local industry.

With inputs from ANI

