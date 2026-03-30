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Home > India News > When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP

When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Mahavir Jayanti, also called Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important festivals for followers of Jainism. It celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavira, who was the 24th and last Tirthankara.

When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Photo: AI Generated
When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 30, 2026 09:29:15 IST

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When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Mahavir Jayanti, also called Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important festivals for followers of Jainism. It celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavira, who was the 24th and last Tirthankara. 

He was born as Prince Vardhmana around 599 BCE in present-day Bihar. At the age of 30, he left his royal life, family, and all comforts to search for spiritual truth.

After about 12 and a half years of strict penance and meditation, he attained Kevala Jnana, which means complete knowledge or enlightenment. 

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When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026? Mahavir Jayanti Date and Time 

Mahavir Jayanti in 2026 will be widely observed on March 31. 

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:09 AM, March 30

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 06:55 AM, March 31

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When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP

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When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP

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When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP
When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP
When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP
When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP

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