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Home > India News > Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps: Centre Relaxes Petroleum Rules 2002 For 60 Days, Supply Restored in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Gujarat Amid West Asia Crisis

Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps: Centre Relaxes Petroleum Rules 2002 For 60 Days, Supply Restored in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Gujarat Amid West Asia Crisis

The Central Government authorised on Sunday to make an ad hoc allocation of Public Distribution System (PDS) Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) to the States and Union Territories (UTs) for distribution to households for cooking and lighting purposes, citing the ongoing West Asia conflict's disruption of energy supplies.

Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps. Photo: Canva
Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps. Photo: Canva

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: March 30, 2026 08:38:36 IST

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Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps: Centre Relaxes Petroleum Rules 2002 For 60 Days, Supply Restored in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Gujarat Amid West Asia Crisis

The Central Government authorised on Sunday to make an ad hoc allocation of Public Distribution System (PDS) Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) to the States and Union Territories (UTs) for distribution to households for cooking and lighting purposes, citing the ongoing West Asia conflict’s disruption of energy supplies.

The allocation includes the 21 states and UTs which are PDS SKO free. The relaxations have come into immediate effect and will remain valid for 60 days, or until further orders.

Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released a statement updating important steps undertaken to sustain uninterrupted energy supplies.

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In view of the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, proactive measures are being undertaken to maintain the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country.

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel.

Govt Boosts LPG Supply; 28 States Follow Rules

Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

28 States/UTs have issued orders to allocate the non-domestic LPG in line with the guidelines issued by the Govt of India. For the rest of the States/UTs, PSU Oil Marketing companies are releasing Commercial LPG cylinders. A total of 39368 MT has been uplifted since 14th March 2026 by commercial entities in the States/UTs.

Extra 48,000 KL Kerosene Allocated; 17 States Issue Orders

An additional allocation of 48000 KL of Kerosene over and above the regular allocation has been made to all the States/UTs. States/UTs have been requested to identify locations in districts for the distribution of kerosene.

17 States and UTs have issued SKO allocation orders. Further, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have communicated that there is no SKO requirement in the State and UT.

No Fuel Shortage, Govt Urges Public Not to Panic Buy

There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some retail outlets in a few states, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at retail outlets. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country.

The government reiterates its advice to the public not to believe rumours.

The government has again requested Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs to conduct daily press briefs and active social media/electronic media updates to disseminate correct information and eliminate rumour mongering. Currently, 14 States/UTs are carrying out daily press briefs.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm 

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Tags: energy supply update Indiafuel supply Indiagovernment fuel updatekerosene price in indiakerosene at petrol pumpskerosene distributionkerosene pricekerosene sale at petrol pumpkerosene supply IndiaLPG cylinders supplyLPG supply increaseno fuel shortageoil companies Indiapetrol diesel stockStrait of Hormuz issueWest Asia crisis impact

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Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps: Centre Relaxes Petroleum Rules 2002 For 60 Days, Supply Restored in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Gujarat Amid West Asia Crisis

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Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps: Centre Relaxes Petroleum Rules 2002 For 60 Days, Supply Restored in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Gujarat Amid West Asia Crisis
Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps: Centre Relaxes Petroleum Rules 2002 For 60 Days, Supply Restored in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Gujarat Amid West Asia Crisis
Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps: Centre Relaxes Petroleum Rules 2002 For 60 Days, Supply Restored in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Gujarat Amid West Asia Crisis
Kerosene Sale Allowed at Petrol Pumps: Centre Relaxes Petroleum Rules 2002 For 60 Days, Supply Restored in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Gujarat Amid West Asia Crisis

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