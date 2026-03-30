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Home > World News > Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm

Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm

An Indian worker was killed and a key power and desalination plant in Kuwait was damaged following an Iranian strike, as emergency teams worked to maintain operations. Meanwhile, a UN peacekeeper was killed in Lebanon and Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah operatives, highlighting the escalating multi front tensions across the region.

Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm (Photo: ANI/Representative Image)
Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm (Photo: ANI/Representative Image)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 30, 2026 07:36:38 IST

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Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm

Following what authorities claimed as Iranian strikes on Sunday night, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said on Monday that an Indian worker was killed and a service building at a large power and water desalination facility suffered considerable damage.

Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant

The strike killed the Indian national and caused “significant material damage” to a service building at one of Kuwait’s electricity and water desalination plants, according to a statement released by the ministry’s official spokeswoman. “As part of Iran’s aggression against the State of Kuwait, a service facility at one of the electricity and water desalination plants was bombed. One employee (of Indian nationality) died as a result, and the structure sustained substantial material damage, according to the statement. In accordance with authorised emergency preparations, technical and emergency teams were sent out right away to handle the incident’s aftermath and support the plant’s continued functioning. The ministry stated that in order to safeguard the impacted facility, this response was carried out in complete conjunction with Kuwait’s security and pertinent authorities.

“In compliance with the authorised emergency plans, technical and emergency personnel started working right away to handle the incident’s aftermath and preserve operational effectiveness. The statement said, “This was carried out in complete conjunction with security and pertinent authorities to secure the affected sites. The representative also advised people to be calm and cautioned against spreading misinformation, emphasising that transparent official updates would be provided as the crisis progressed. The ministry reiterated that maintaining the stability and safety of the water and electricity networks continued to be of utmost importance and that technical teams were working nonstop to foresee any future emergencies and guarantee the continuation of vital services.

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Meanwhile, a United Nations peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UNIFIL position near Adchit Al Qusayr in Southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday. In a statement, the UNIFIL stated that the origin of the projectile remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. UNIFIL also expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen peacekeeper, describing the loss as a tragic event for those serving the cause of peace. The injured peacekeeper is currently hospitalised with serious injuries.

“No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace,” the statement read. UNIFIL called on all actors in the region to respect their obligations under international law, ensure the safety of UN personnel and property, and refrain from actions that may endanger peacekeepers. The organisation emphasised that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are serious violations of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, potentially amounting to war crimes. Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that its troops eliminated Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon who were attempting to plant explosive devices and launch mortar attacks on Israeli forces, while also uncovering a weapons depot containing dozens of munitions.

US- Israel-Iran War

The IDF said that overnight on Sunday, soldiers from the 91st Division discovered the Hezbollah operatives as they were getting ready to attack Israeli positions. The soldiers engaged the terrorists in combat and killed them in a quick reaction. The encounter did not result in any injuries to Israeli soldiers. Additionally, the IDF discovered a weapons stash in southern Lebanon that contained bombs, grenades, and dozens of anti-tank missiles, all of which were allegedly meant to be used against Israeli forces. “The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which has chosen to join attacks against Israel and act on behalf of the Iranian terror regime,” the army stated in a statement.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway

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Tags: home-hero-pos-3Indian worker killedIranian strike KuwaitKuwait desalination plant blastKuwait Iranian strikeKuwait water plant attack

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Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm

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Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm

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Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm
Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm
Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm
Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Water Plant; Service Building Suffers Heavy Damage, Authorities Confirm

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