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Home > World News > Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway

Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway

Explosions in Sharjah and loud blasts heard in Dubai were linked to successful UAE air defence interceptions amid escalating Iranian attacks across the Gulf. The wider conflict has caused casualties in Kuwait, damage to key infrastructure, and rising global energy concerns as tensions intensify and the Strait of Hormuz faces disruption.

Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway (Photo: X)
Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 30, 2026 07:16:59 IST

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Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway

Smoke was reported rising from Sharjah following an explosion, amid ongoing Iranian attacks in the region. The people in nearby Dubai claimed to have heard loud explosions, and it created much anxiety among the residents. In response to X, the Dubai Media Office stated that the sounds heard in different areas of the city are the impact of successful air defence interception operations, and advised citizens to take official reports as their reporting source. The case brings to focus the current tension in the Gulf, with the regional authorities keeping a high alert against the potential threats of the missile and drone attacks.

Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City

The effects of the recent wave of Iranian strikes have had a tremendous effect in the region. According to the Kuwaiti military officials, ten soldiers were injured after 14 ballistic missiles and 12 drones hit military camps and logistics bases.



Also, an Indian employee was killed in an attack on a Kuwait power and desalination facility, and a service facility was said to be damaged. An Iranian strike in the UAE caused several individuals to be injured and damaged the infrastructure significantly after hitting a major aluminium plant in Abu Dhabi, which was managed by Emirates Global Aluminium. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran took credit of the attacks stating that the targeted facilities were associated with the American military operations, and framing them as a response to the US and Israeli missiles hit on Iranian industrial facilities.

US- Israel-Iran War

The continued increase of attacks is also complicated by the intervention of the Iran sponsored Houthis in Yemen who fired missile attacks on Israel. Israeli troops shot down two missiles but the group had assured to keep on attacking sensitive military installations. In the meantime, this has impacted on corresponding global energy markets with oil and gas prices skyrocketing as Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz which is a major shipping route linking the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The stated developments emphasize the possibilities of wider economic and security upheavals throughout the Gulf, which explains the importance of surveillance and diplomatic activity in the area.

Also Read: ‘Partners In Crime’: Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Slams US-Israel Over Strikes On Iranian Universities, Calls It Their ‘True Objective’

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Tags: Dubai explosion soundDubai sonic boomhome-hero-pos-2Iran attacks UAESharjah blast newsSharjah explosionSharjah latest newsSharjah massive explosionsUAE air defenceUAE breaking newsUAE missile interception

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Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway

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Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway
Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway
Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway
Watch Video: Sharjah Hit By Massive Explosions, Dubai Residents Report Sonic Booms Across The City; Authorities Confirm Air Defence Measures Are Underway

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