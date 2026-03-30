‘Partners In Crime’: Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Slams US-Israel Over Strikes On Iranian Universities, Calls It Their ‘True Objective’

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday, 29th March strongly condemned the US-Israeli strikes targeting Iranian universities and educational institutes, accusing both countries of attempting to suppress knowledge through violence and intimidation amid the Iran war.

In a sharply worded statement on X, Araghchi criticised Israel and the United States, calling them “partners in crime” and asserting that such actions reflect desperation rather than strength.

“Israel and its partner-in-crime believe that knowledge can be bombed away. It’s reflected in the murders of Iran’s scientists and attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, and now universities,” Araghchi said.

He further added, “Reality check: your actions ooze of desperation and only inspire more pursuit of knowledge.”

Aragachi’s remarks come a day after the official spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, in a post on X, accused the United States and Israel of “deliberately” targeting its academic institutions and scientific infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict in the region, alleging that the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran has “revealed its true objective” by systematically striking universities, research centres, historical monuments and prominent scientists.





Baqaei described the attacks as an effort to “cripple our country’s scientific foundation and cultural heritage”.

He specifically cited Isfahan University of Technology and the University of Science and Technology in Tehran – institutions at the heart of Iran’s higher education and research ecosystem – as among those hit during the past 30 days of conflict and also dismissed claims by the US and Israel on countering Iran’s nuclear programme and addressing an “imminent threat” as “vicious pretexts” intended to conceal what Tehran perceives as a broader strategy to undermine its intellectual and cultural institutions.

“Isfahan University of Technology and the University of Science and Technology in Tehran are just two among many universities and research centers deliberately attacked by the aggressors during the past 30 days of their illegal war on the Iranian nation. In fact, the American Israeli aggression against Iran continues to reveal its true objective: to cripple our country’s scientific foundation and cultural heritage by systematically targeting universities, research centers, historical monuments, and prominent scientists. Countering Iran’ “nuclear program” and “imminent threat” were nothing but vicious pretexts — mere fabrications designed to conceal their real intention,” the post read.

Following this, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stern warning that American and Israeli universities in the West Asian region could be considered legitimate targets in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian academic institutions and heritage infrastructure.

In a statement broadcast by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Telegram, the IRGC condemned recent attacks on Iranian universities, including what it described as a bombardment of the University of Science and Technology in Tehran, and accused US-Israeli forces of targeting Iranian educational infrastructure.

“The American-Zionist aggressor forces have targeted Iranian universities for the umpteenth time by bombing the Tehran University of Science and Technology,” the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

The statement warned that all universities affiliated with the United States and Israel in West Asia are “legitimate targets” unless specific conditions are met.

In order to ensure their safety, the IRGC also advised employees, instructors, students, and locals living close to American and Israeli university campuses in the area to keep a minimum of one kilometer away. Additionally, the IRGC demanded that the US government formally denounce the bombing of Iranian universities by Monday, March 30 at noon if it wishes to spare those establishments from reprisals.