Who Could Be the Next CM Of Bihar? Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move Triggers High-Stakes Political Drama

Who Could Be The Next CM Of Bihar? Nitish Kumar Set to File Rajya Sabha Nomination

Bihar’s political atmosphere is now experiencing its most intense activity. The longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar and JD(U) leader, Nitish Kumar, will make his Rajya Sabha nomination announcement at 11:30 am on Thursday, March 5, 2026. While the fresh ink on his documents marks the formal step, the real action is unfolding in Patna and across the state as political leaders jostle to determine who will succeed the man who has governed Bihar for the last three decades.

JD(U) supporters and BJP loyalists are engaged in a quiet power struggle, according to sources in the political corridors. Caste-based voting patterns and alliances among supporters of Samrat Choudhary, Sanjiv Chaurasiya, and Nityanand Rai are shaping their respective paths toward the Chief Minister’s chair. Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar, Nitish’s son, is emerging as a new force in Bihar politics, signaling a potential break from the state’s long-standing “no-dynasty” tradition.

After the NDA’s resounding victory in 2025, Bihar is poised for a new political phase, with the alliance asserting its dominance.

Nitish Kumar’s Chair in Question: Who Will Take the Hot Seat – BJP or JD(U)?

Sanjiv Chaurasiya

The Digha MLA of Patna, Sanjiv Chaurasiya, secured his third consecutive victory in 2025 because his presence in political life has remained strong. His educational qualifications include a PhD degree, and his previous experience as an assistant professor helps him connect with people in his community. The BJP considers him an experienced member who could present an unexpected challenge to traditional political processes through his potential claim for the CM position.

Other BJP Leaders Mentioned

Giriraj Singh serves as a Union Minister known for his unpredictable nature and outspoken behavior. His firebrand personality makes him a potential dark horse candidate for the CM post.

Vijay Kumar Sinha serves as Deputy Chief Minister while also being a former Assembly Speaker. He combines legislative experience with a composed personality, making him a steady contender.

Nityanand Rai

Nityanand Rai serves as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and represents Hajipur as a former MLA. He leads the Yadav faction within the BJP in Bihar. As a former state president, he helped strategize NDA victories. Amit Shah often projects him as a potential CM candidate who can connect with specific caste groups while enjoying national-level support.

Samrat Choudhary

Samrat Choudhary is Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and also serves as Home Minister. He leads the BJP’s outreach in OBC politics, particularly in Koeri-Kushwaha (Luv-Kush) regions. Former state BJP president and ex-leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council, he is widely regarded as the leading candidate to succeed Nitish Kumar if the latter steps down.

Countdown To Rajya Sabha 2026: Key Dates And State-Wise Polling Schedule

Event Date Details Notification issued February 26, 2026 Official announcement of upcoming Rajya Sabha elections Last date of nominations March 5, 2026 Candidates must file their nomination papers by this date Scrutiny of nominations March 6, 2026 Election authorities review nominations for validity Withdrawal of nominations March 9, 2026 Candidates can withdraw their nominations by this date Polling March 16, 2026 Elections for 37 seats across 10 states will be conducted Counting of votes March 16, 2026, 5:00 pm Votes will be counted and results declared Seats vacated in N/A Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana

Post-Nitish Era? Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Shake-Up and the Rise of the BJP

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections resulted in a complete upheaval of the state political system. The NDA achieved a massive electoral victory, winning 202 out of 243 seats, whereas the BJP secured its largest presence in Bihar with 89 MLAs. Nitish Kumar established himself as the dominant politician by winning almost every seat in the election. PM Narendra Modi publicly supported him, calling him a foundation of governance, which led to a meme and social media trolling phenomenon claiming that Nitish would serve as Bihar’s CM for eternity.

The political theatre has created an atmosphere of excitement. The CM’s chair is likely to become available as internal ambitions grow while current alliances undergo their trial period. A leadership change could produce extensive effects throughout state governance, impacting everything from the enforcement of Bihar’s liquor prohibition to the management of coalition agreements. The political landscape of Bihar is preparing for power struggles, involving last-minute negotiations and unexpected developments driven by caste relationships and party allegiance.

The next significant development in the state’s governance story becomes visible through every headline, meme, or tweet that people engage with daily. In Bihar, political events often evolve into full-blown public entertainment experiences.

(With Inputs)

