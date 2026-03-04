LIVE TV
Home > India > Is Nitish Kumar Stepping Down? Reports Of Bihar CM Heading To Rajya Sabha Sparks Buzz Amid Son Nishant Kumar's Political Debut

Is Nitish Kumar Stepping Down? Reports Of Bihar CM Heading To Rajya Sabha Sparks Buzz Amid Son Nishant Kumar's Political Debut

Bihar politics is abuzz as Nitish Kumar prepares to file his Rajya Sabha nomination, sparking speculation about his resignation as Chief Minister.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (IMAGE: X)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 4, 2026 17:08:13 IST

Is Nitish Kumar Stepping Down? Reports Of Bihar CM Heading To Rajya Sabha Sparks Buzz Amid Son Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut

Bihar’s political scene is buzzing right now. There’s a lot of talk that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is about to step down, since he’s all set to file his Rajya Sabha nomination on Thursday.

Is Nitish Kumar Stepping Down?

Sources reported that once Nitish gets elected to Parliament’s upper house, he’s done as Chief Minister. That’s kicked off a guessing game, who’s taking over, and what’s next for his son, Nishant Kumar?

Nishant Kumar’s name keeps popping up. Some are saying he might even become Deputy Chief Minister. There’s nothing official yet from the JDU or the NDA, but the chatter’s getting louder. One senior minister close to Nitish has even hinted at a “dramatic entry” for Nishant into politics.

Bihar’s Rajya Sabha Race

Fueling all this speculation, JDU’s national working president, Sanjay Jha, just landed in Patna from Delhi and spent quite a while behind closed doors with Nitish. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) also made the trip from Delhi to Patna.

Of course, this is all happening against the backdrop of the Rajya Sabha numbers game. Bihar has five seats up for grabs, and you need 41 MLAs to win one. The NDA—made up of BJP, JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLJM—has 202 MLAs. That pretty much guarantees four seats for them.

But the fifth seat isn’t so simple. Upendra Kushwaha is the NDA’s nominee, but that pick has already caused a stir. LJP chief Chirag Paswan says he wasn’t even told about the decision.

To keep everyone in line and avoid any last-minute surprises, the NDA has called all its MLAs to Patna ahead of the nomination day. The next few days should be interesting.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 5:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS