Who Is Aarti Sathe? Former BJP Spokesperson Elevated As A Bombay High Court Judge

Aarti Sathe's elevation as a judge has stirred political controversy in the state as opposition parties have raised concerns over her past political affiliations, claiming that she has served as a BJP spokesperson between 2023 and 2024.

Aarti Sathe (Creidit -X)
Aarti Sathe (Creidit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 7, 2025 01:57:33 IST

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, recommended former BJP spokesperson Aarti Sathe as a judge of the Bombay High Court. The recommendation was made on July 28 this year.

Her elevation as a judge has stirred political controversy in the state as opposition parties have raised concerns over her past political affiliations, claiming that she has served as a BJP spokesperson between 2023 and 2024.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clarified that Sathe had resigned from all party positions and primary membership in early 2024.

Who Is Aarti Sathe?

Aarti Sathe belongs to a family of legal professionals. Her father, senior counsel Arun Sathe, is also known to have been active in politics. As per reports, Sathe is specialised in tax disputes as well as matrimonial cases.

Early in her professional career, she worked with the Economic Law Practice (ELP) and was a part of senior lawyer Percy Pardiwala’s chamber, the Indian Express reported.

Sharing documents of her appointment as a BJP spokesperson, Maharashtra Congress, in a post on X, criticised the BJP, stating, “Shockingly, BJP spokespersons are being selected as judges. The BJP has openly started a cruel mockery of democracy.”

It was also reported that she served as the head of the Mumbai BJP’s legal cell.

Currently, the Bombay HC has a total of 66 judges, of which 50 are permanent while 16 are additional judges. The sanctioned strength of the court is 94.

Aarti Sathe bjp Bombay High Court supreme court

