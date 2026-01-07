LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Aditya Yadav? Rohini Acharya's Son Ditches Politics, Joins Military Training In Singapore, Proud Mother Says, 'Jao Kamaal Kar Dikhaao'

Who Is Aditya Yadav? Rohini Acharya’s Son Ditches Politics, Joins Military Training In Singapore, Proud Mother Says, ‘Jao Kamaal Kar Dikhaao’

Rohini Acharya's Son: Aditya, the grandson of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has begun a two-year Basic Military Training (BMT) programme in Singapore. The development was shared by his mother, Rohini Acharya, who described the 18-year-old as “brave and courageous” as he embarks on the disciplined journey.

Who Is Aditya Yadav? Rohini Acharya's Son Ditches Politics, Joins Military Training In Singapore (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: January 7, 2026 14:51:08 IST

Who Is Aditya Yadav? Rohini Acharya’s Son Ditches Politics, Joins Military Training In Singapore, Proud Mother Says, ‘Jao Kamaal Kar Dikhaao’

Rohini Acharya’s Son: Aditya, the grandson of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has begun a two-year Basic Military Training (BMT) programme in Singapore. The development was shared by his mother, Rohini Acharya, who described the 18-year-old as “brave and courageous” as he embarks on the disciplined journey.

Who Is Aditya?

Aditya is the elder son of Rohini Acharya, the second of nine children of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. His father, Samaresh Singh, is the son of former Income Tax commissioner-rank officer Rao Ranvijay Singh. Aditya has two younger siblings and recently completed his pre-university education.

Family Shares Pride On Social Media

Announcing the milestone on X, Rohini Acharya said her son had started the training after completing his pre-university studies. “Our eldest son Aditya has gone for a two-year Basic Military Training at just 18 years of age,” she wrote, adding words of encouragement and pride. “Warriors are forged in life’s toughest battles. All our love and support are with you.”

Aditya has enrolled in BMT, the foundational phase of Singapore’s National Service (NS) system. The programme focuses on discipline, physical fitness, resilience and teamwork, with trainees undergoing rigorous physical conditioning, drill, weapons familiarisation and field exercises. Performance during BMT determines subsequent postings across the Singapore Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy or Air Force, as well as support roles.

Clarifying speculation, Aditya has not joined the Singapore Army as a foreign volunteer. He is fulfilling mandatory National Service, a legal requirement for all male Singapore citizens and second-generation permanent residents upon turning 18. The two-year full-time service applies uniformly, with individuals later required to serve as reservists until a specified age, depending on rank and role.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 2:49 PM IST
Who Is Aditya Yadav? Rohini Acharya’s Son Ditches Politics, Joins Military Training In Singapore, Proud Mother Says, ‘Jao Kamaal Kar Dikhaao’

QUICK LINKS