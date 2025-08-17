LIVE TV
Home > India > Who is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA candidate for Next Vice President Elections of India

C. P. Radhakrishnan, born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, is the NDA’s candidate for the 2025 Vice-Presidential election. A veteran BJP leader and former MP from Coimbatore, he has also served as Governor of Jharkhand and currently as Maharashtra’s Governor. Known for his RSS roots, organizational leadership, and parliamentary experience, his nomination marks a significant moment in Indian politics.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: August 17, 2025 21:15:00 IST

Who Is CP Radhakrishnan?

C.P.Radhakrishnan, born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, has had a political career that consists of a long list of grassroots activism. He at first began as a swayamsevak of the RSS and gradually moved higher in the BJP with administration experience as State BJP President in Tamil Nadu, and finally to popularity in all directions in the country.

 

CP Radhakrishnan Full Name

His full name is Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, while commonly, he is called C.P. Radhakrishnan in the political and public worlds.

 

When will the Vice President elections be held?

If you know that the nomination last date stands for August 21, 2025, the date for the General elections for Vice-President has been fixed for September 9, 2025. In a way, he was declared NDA Candidate on August 17, 2025, upon the resignation of the sitting Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing health reasons.

 

What State does CP Radhakrishnan Belong to?

Radhakrishnan hails from Tiruppur of Tamil Nadu and has been actively involved in politics in this state for many years. His journey from the realm of state politics into the Parliament and subsequently into gubernatorial duties speaks long and loud about his South Indian roots.

 

CP Radhakrishnan, Earlier Office and Designation

As Chairman of the Coir Board, he significantly raised coir exports and was elected twice as a Member of Parliament from Coimbatore (1998, 1999).  After he was appointed Jharkhand’s governor in February 2023, Radhakrishnan previously served as Telangana’s governor and Puducherry’s lieutenant governor.  He became the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024.

