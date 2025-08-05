Who Is Engineer Rashid? Jailed In Terror Funding, The J&K Leader Who Engineered His Victory As MP

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has been a figure of witness and judge for some while in Kashmir political turmoil. From an engineer to a resistance figure in Kashmir, his life story is filled with fame and controversy. It is for his opposition to New Delhi’s policies that he has gained resistance-hero stature in their eyes.

An Engineer Turned Into People’s Messiah

Born in 1967 in Langate, Kashmir, Rashid was a teenage member of the separatist group People’s Conference, later earning a diploma in civil engineering. After a decade of government service in the Jammu & Kashmir Project Construction Corporation, he resigned in 2008 and stood as an independent candidate for the Langate Assembly seat, which he won after just 17 days of campaigning.

His archaic and anti-modern appearance and his public-transport way of life went well with locals fed up with dynastic politics that he fought against. In 2013, Rashid founded Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and gained notoriety for fiery speeches against alleged human rights violations, often taking the authorities to task.

Electoral Victory of a Jailed Leader

He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019 and named in ingressive allegations of funding terrorism, residing at Tihar Jail for over five years, nevertheless, he won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in 2024, shielding more than two lakh votes against former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Damned by the way of his imprisonment, along with sons Abrar and Asrar, the campaign for their father became a matter of emotional appeal. Political analysts opined that his victory was a diminishing of the acceptance of the Article 370 of 2019, and thus, Rashid was seen as a voice for the “voiceless.” His consolidation of power for campaigning in the J&K Assembly elections gained more credence with the interim bail granted to him in 2024.

Disruptive Force in Kashmir Politics

Kashmir politics witnessed an assertive approach from Rashid. BJP MLAs once beat him up for hosting a beef party. His opponents, including the National Conference, have labelled him a separatist, while his supporters regard him as a fearless force on behalf of Kashmiri causes.

Article 370 restoration has been a demand set forth by him as he has made allegations against mainstream parties such as NC and PDP, thereby disturbing Kashmir politics.

