Who Is Jeetesh Sisodia? Udaipur IT CEO Accused in Shocking Gang Rape Case Alongside Woman Executive Shilpa Sirohi

Udaipur Gang Rape Case: The arrest of Jeetesh Sisodia, CEO of Udaipur-based GKM IT Private Limited, is not just another crime story, it is a brutal reminder of how hollow corporate virtue-signalling can be. Sisodia has been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a woman manager in a moving car after a birthday party he himself hosted. The shock intensifies when one considers the bitter irony: his company publicly rated itself 4.7/5 as a “women-friendly” workplace, a claim that vanished as quickly as the website did once the allegations surfaced.

This case forces an uncomfortable reckoning. How many glossy HR policies and self-awarded ratings are nothing more than camouflage for abuse of power? How many “safe workplaces” turn unsafe the moment authority mixes with entitlement? For working women, this isn’t just horrifying, it’s enraging. Trust was violated not by strangers, but by those positioned at the very top.

Udaipur Gang Rape Case

Zoom out, and the picture grows darker. Rape in India is not an exception; it is a recurring national shame. Thousands of cases are reported every year, many more buried under fear and silence. Laws exist, outrage follows, but accountability often limps behind. Until power stops shielding predators, cases like this will keep proving one harsh truth: safety in India is still a privilege, not a guarantee.

What Led To The Alleged Udaipur Gang Rape Case: Night Of The Party- December 20, 2025

Incident Timeline:

The alleged incident occurred on the night of December 20, 2025, after a birthday party that was hosted by Jeetesh Sisodia.

The woman manager, as per the complaint, was heavily intoxicated and was not in a condition to drive after the party.

The female executive head of the firm, Shilpa Sirohi, allegedly offered to drop the victim home and presented the offer as a concern and safety measure.

As the victim got into the car, she stated that she saw the husband of Shilpa Sirohi, Gaurav Sirohi, already sitting inside the vehicle.

The accused reportedly stopped at a shop and bought a substance resembling a cigarette, which the victim was allegedly forced to consume, after which she lost consciousness.

The victim stated that she partially regained consciousness and saw Jeetesh Sisodia molesting her.

She further alleged that she was sexually assaulted by all three accused, including Shilpa Sirohi, which formed the basis of the gang rape charge.

The police have taken the allegations seriously and found them credible enough to arrest all three accused and initiate an investigation under relevant provisions of the law.

Not Just Men: Woman Executive Shilpa Sirohi Implicated In Horror

Charges Against Shilpa Sirohi

It is shocking to believe that Shilpa Sirohi, the head of GKM IT, is not merely a witness to this dreadful incident but has been accused of it together with Jeetesh Sisodia and her spouse, Gaurav Sirohi. It has been reported that Shilpa Sirohi used her influence to lure the victim into the after-party, thus leading her into a situation that turned into a nightmare.

Not only did she give the victim a lift home, but she was also said to be in the car during the gang rape, thus making her an accomplice to the crime. Her participation invites intimidating inquiries about treachery, power, and the misuse of authority in workplaces that are so-called “women-friendly.”

Legal Proceedings In Udaipur Gang Rape Case

A case has been registered against all three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) .

The medical report confirmed injuries on the victim consistent with sexual assault, supporting the prima facie charge of gang rape.

All three accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody as the investigation continues.