Who Was Madvi Hidma? Top Maoist Leader Killed In Maredumilli Encounter With 5 Others

Security forces gunned down top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma in an early-morning encounter in Andhra Pradesh’s Maredumilli forest, near the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Officials confirmed that six Maoists were killed, including Hidma, who was linked to several major attacks over the years.

Last updated: November 18, 2025 13:01:06 IST

Security forces gunned down notorious Maoist leader Madvi Hidma during an encounter in the Maredumilli forest area of Alluri Sitharamaraju district in Andhra Pradesh. The operation took place near the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, where several Maoist hideouts operate.

Officials said the encounter started early in the morning, and the teams identified at least six rebels’ bodies at the site. Sources confirmed that the operation remains active as forces continue to comb the dense forest region for more Maoists suspected to be hiding nearby.

Six Maoists Shot Dead in Early-Morning Operation

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said the gunfight occurred between 6 am and 7 am. He confirmed that six Maoists died in the exchange of fire, including a senior leader. Forces launched a massive combing operation soon after securing the area.

Teams are searching nearby locations to confirm whether other rebels escaped during the encounter. Officials also said they are verifying the identity of the remaining bodies found at the spot. Security agencies believe the group was planning movements through the tri-state forest corridor when the confrontation took place.

Who Was Madvi Hidma? 

Madvi Hidma, born in 1981 in Sukma, rose through Maoist ranks to lead a battalion of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army. He later joined the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee as its youngest member and remained the only tribal representative from Bastar in the top decision-making body. Hidma carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh for his involvement in several deadly attacks. His wife, Raje alias Rajakka, is also believed to have died in the same encounter. Officials said both operated in the core Maoist zone and frequently moved between forest bases to avoid capture.

Security agencies linked Hidma to many major attacks in the past decade. These include the 2010 Dantewada attack that killed 76 CRPF personnel and the 2013 Jhiram Ghati ambush in which 27 people died, including senior Congress leaders. He also directed the 2021 Sukma–Bijapur ambush that resulted in the death of 22 security personnel.

Officials said his killing marks a significant setback for Maoist operations in the region. Forces believe the loss of an experienced commander may disrupt Maoist planning and weaken their presence in several affected districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said Maoist ranks have weakened due to continuous security pressure and growing surrenders. 

Former Top Maoist Bhupathi Urges Cadres to Quit Violence

Top Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Bhupathi, who surrendered on October 14, urged active rebels to lay down arms. He said Maoists fighting for power and land must accept that violence has taken them away from the people. Bhupathi said their current path has failed and has only pushed communities into fear and hardship.

He appealed to his former comrades to surrender, join mainstream society, and work directly with people instead of carrying out armed campaigns. His statement aligns with ongoing efforts to reduce Maoist influence in the region.

QUICK LINKS