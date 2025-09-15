Who Is Nupur Bora? Rs 1.70 Crore Cash Seized From ACS Officer’s Flat Who Joined Services Only Six Years Ago

On Monday morning, September 15, the Vigilance Cell led by the Chief Minister undertook a raid on the home of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, who is presently working as the Circle Officer of the Goroimari Circle in the Kamrup district.

Rs 1.70 Crore Cash Seized

The action was initiated after she was accused of accumulating assets that were beyond her known means of earning. In the process of the search on the 5th floor of Shine Shanti Greeno Apartment, the officials recovered an amount of 1.7 crore in cash.

It has been exposed that there had been previous allegations of indiscipline and monetary abnormalities when Bora was an Additional Deputy Commissioner in Karbi Anglong.

The authorities reported that the investigation is ongoing, and the full scope of irregularities will be determined by the close examination of the materials seized.

Who is Nupur Bora?

Nupur Bora, serving just six years in government, is reported to have amassed substantial wealth, which casts doubts of suspected corruption and abuse of the office. Her property holdings are said to be a mountain of property, way beyond her salary.

It was later verified by the Vigilance Cell that Nupur Bora was arrested in regard to the investigation that followed. Several property ownership documents were also confiscated from the premises in addition to cash.

A similar raid is also being carried out against the home of Surajit Deka, a land mandal who served in Barpeta, who is also accused of high levels of corruption in his term of office.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the developments by saying that his government is resolute in ensuring that corruption is brought to a halt and brings about transparency in government administration.

The probe continues, and additional arrests and seizures can be expected in the nearest future.

