Who Is Prateek Jain? High Drama In Kolkata As ED Raids I-PAC Chief’s Residence, Mamata Banerjee Cries Political Vendetta

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday at 15 locations nationwide as part of its investigation into a fake government job scam in West Bengal, allegedly carried out by an organised network that cheated candidates by promising bogus appointments.

During the operation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Prateek Jain, where ED teams were conducting searches. The action sparked a strong political response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which accused the central agency of acting under the direction of the Union government.

“Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party’s hard disk, candidate list?… The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents,” Mamata Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

Who Is I-PAC Chief Prateek Jain?

Prateek Jain is the co-founder and director of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), one of the country’s most prominent political consultancy organisations. An ITT Bombay graduate, he is recognised for his behind-the-scenes role in shaping election strategies, data-driven campaigns, and governance outreach initiatives.

I-PAC has worked with several major political parties and state governments across India, including the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Under Jain’s leadership, the firm has emphasised grassroots mobilisation, campaign execution, and policy feedback mechanisms, with a focus on delivering measurable political outcomes.

Mamata Alleges BJP Using ED Action and Voter Roll Revision

The Chief Minister further warned that similar actions against the BJP would provoke strong reactions, and alleged that the ruling party at the Centre was collecting information on the Trinamool Congress ahead of the upcoming West Bengal elections.

She also claimed that voter names were being deleted from the state’s electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

“What will be the result if I raid the BJP party office? On one side, they are deleting the names of all the voters by carrying out the SIR in West Bengal…Because of the elections, they are collecting all the information about my party,” CM Mamata added.

Earlier on January 5, Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging large-scale harassment of voters and warning that her government would take legal steps, including approaching.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Who Was Madhav Gadgil? Veteran Ecologist and Pioneer of India’s Green Movement Passes Away at 82